Vespertine Chef Jordan Kahn’s New Restaurant Opens Soon on Melrose

Chef Jordan Kahn’s new restaurant is nearly here. Meteora is set to rise inside the former Auburn space at 6703 Melrose Avenue soon, and the group’s Instagram page says the restaurant will open sometime in July. Sources tell Eater that the space is all but completed and that previews for invited diners may come any day. It’s unclear what kind of food and experience Kahn, who founded Vespertine and Destroyer, has planned at the standalone building across from Mozza; multiple requests for comment from Kahn and Sprout by Eater have gone unanswered. Previously, the plan had been to open a restaurant called Ephemera that would lean on temporary pop-up style menus from Kahn and others.

Earlier this year, Eater published a report on Kahn that detailed how his pursuit of fine dining excellence affected the staff and culture at Vespertine. Former staff members recounted the physical and emotional toll of working in the environment fostered by Kahn and others in his employ, as well as alleged issues of discrimination.

Late-night eats for all

Little Fatty in Mar Vista has a new happy hour to know about, and it’s particularly relevant for late-night diners looking to eat post-10 p.m. The happy hour — which is also available via Postmates — means big deals on burgers, fried chicken, and more.

A chance at some chili crunch

Girl & the Goat chef Stephanie Izard is in Los Angeles for the launch of her restaurant’s new jarred chili crunch condiment. For $65 per person fans can join in the party at the Arts District location this Saturday, June 25, with the price going to two drink tickets, a variety of small plates, and a take-home jar of said chili crunch.

Bartenders for a cause

Aperitif brand Mommenpop is launching a new ongoing series called Women Crush Wednesday at Genever, the nationally-recognized cocktail bar. The monthly series will pull in guest bartenders to make drinks, with $1 from each cocktail going to Planned Parenthood. The first event is tonight and features Dee Ann Quinones, Kelso Norris, and Gaby Mlynarczyk behind the stick.

Beer is back in Downtown

Karl Strauss’s Downtown LA brewpub is set to reopen after two long years. The July 12 return means more beer for DTLA, and deals on Karl Strauss brews like 10 percent off cans and bottles from the bottle shop on Mondays, and $7 32-ounce crowler fills on Fridays.

A makeover on Ventura

The former Fiscal Agent space above Banditos on Ventura Boulevard has been given new life. Owner Anat Escher tells Eater that the space has been given a thorough makeover, and will now run Friday and Saturday evenings from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. as a more mellow hangout, complete with DJs, dancing, and plenty of drinks. The new name? Chica Bonita Lounge.