Quentin Tarantino Takes Big, Boozy Step Towards Reopening Vista Theatre

The famed Vista Theatre in Los Feliz is getting closer to reopening, though new owner Quentin Tarantino has yet to announce a formal return. The corner movie house has been closed since the start of the pandemic, and was purchased by the famous Hollywood writer and director back in July 2021. Since then details on the project have been few and far between, though it was revealed back in March that plans for the property would include an on-site cafe, alcohol sales, and potentially even an arcade. Now comes news that one Quentin Jerome Zastoupil (Tarantino’s mother’s last name) has applied for a Type 41 alcohol license with the state of California, allowing for the on-site sale of beer and wine. And while ABC licenses don’t always mean an opening is imminent, it is a big sign that things are progressing along smoothly. As for an actual opening date for the single-screen theater, that’s still to come.

Drinking in iconic spaces

Cocktail festival Art Beyond the Glass runs Sunday, June 26 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Catch One (4067 W. Pico Blvd.). The evening will include live music, food, an art gallery and market area, and lots of cocktails. Tickets are $55 and benefit hospitality non-profit Another Round Another Rally.

Tam O’Shanter in Atwater Village is reviving its speakeasy this Friday, June 24. Running 7 p.m. to midnight, the bar-within-a-restaurant comes with its own secret entrance and century-old look and feel. Those who manage to make it in this month can expect cocktails and live music; details on who to email (with the words “bon vivant” in the subject line) can be found here.

Change-ups and new locations

Kismet Rotisserie is on the expansion path. While the group’s two newest locations are already well known (and have some signage up in Studio City and Culver City, respectively) What Now LA put together a bit more detail on both.

Upscale Long Beach spot Michael’s on Naples is switching things up, merging with its sister property Michael’s Pizzeria to begin offering wood-fired pies in addition to is usual finer dining menu. Catch the new Neapolitan-style pizzas at the Naples Island location starting tonight.

Orange County news

Anaheim’s newest restaurant is Tocca Ferro, an upscale Italian chophouse opening July 7 at 1775 S. Clementine Street inside the JW Marriott. Expect housemade pasta, steaks, lots of seafood and plenty of cocktails under the direction of executive chef Adam Haverland.

Chef Greg Daniels is closing his Laguna Beach restaurant Harley after nearly four years, with the last days of service ticking down until a formal end at the beginning of July. The Laguna Beach Independent says that Daniels announced the closure on Instagram, saying the restaurant would not be renewing its lease.

A Westside brunch to know

Cobi’s in Santa Monica is launching a brand new brunch on Saturday, June 25. Expect weekend eats from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, in addition to occasional rotating one-off events like a Viet-Cajun seafood boil and other pop-ups. The new brunch menu is below.