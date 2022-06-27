Ventura County Is the Next Big Cannabis Consumption Lounge Hotspot

Though cannabis consumption for adults is legal in California, it can still be somewhat challenging to find a public business where imbibing is allowed. At the moment, only West Hollywood and Palm Springs offer businesses with proper state permitting for cannabis consumption — and now Ventura County (and specifically Ojai) could be close behind.

The Ojai City Council just recently approved plans for three existing cannabis dispensaries in Ojai to expand into offering on-site cannabis consumption, reports Ojai Valley News. The growth comes on the heels of a New York Times report that nearby Port Hueneme has become the first Ventura County city to actually legalize consumption lounges, though a timeline for actual openings remains in flux.

New Bar from the Jeff’s Table crew

Jeff Strauss — the owner of Highland Park’s Jeff’s Table — recently opened Oy Bar, formerly Oyster House, up in the Valley. The Los Angeles Times spent time at the Studio City bar where Strauss and former A.O.C., Hearth & Hound chef Kenya Bovey are exploring new definitions of bar food like grilled rice balls with smoked salmon, fresh dill, crème fraîche, red onion, and miso butter.

Recession/discounted night at Tesse

Over in West Hollywood, Tesse has unveiled a new prix fixe menu called “f*** the rece$$ion,” where $35 per person gets three courses. An extra $25 includes a wine pairing to go with longtime dishes like chef Raphael Francois’ charred cauliflower or bucatini with bone marrow. Book a reservation via Open Table.

Poolside day pass options

The Los Angeles Times compiled a list of pools that offer day passes for cooling off, ideal for these early summer days that have seen the Southland cooking under 90-degree days.

Review for Long Beach’s La Selva

The Los Angeles Times’ Bill Addison ventured to Long Beach where he reviewed chef Carlos Jurado’s Selva. The Colombian restaurant opened in February, and Addison believes the restaurant is growing to become Long Beach’s “next great dining destination.”