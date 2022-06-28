LA Celebrity Hotspot Madeo Brings Italian Decadence to West Hollywood

Madeo Ristorante’s search for a permanent home ends this Friday, July 1. The 36-year-old Italian hotspot, favored by celebrities like Drake, had most recently led an itinerant lifestyle following the loss of its original location on Beverly Boulevard. Now, the family-operated, classic LA Italian restaurant will open July 1 at the 1 Hotel on the Sunset Strip in West Hollywood.

The 1 Hotel opened on the prime corner of Sunset and La Cienega in 2019, navigating its footing as a brand new hotel nine months before the pandemic began. The new Madeo’s space emphasizes al fresco dining, along with its signature cream and gold-striped booths and menu that appealed to LA’s moneyed crowd.

Family members Alfio Vietina, Elvira Buffoni, Nicola Vietina, and Gianni Vietina kept the menu close to their coastal Italian roots with longtime dishes scampi alla griglia, and roast veal. Open for dinner from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, and reservations are required via phone at 310-859-4903.

Yangban Society’s summertime menu

Yangban Society’s nighttime summer dinner menu starts July 8. It’s a family-style offering with dishes like a fried abalone sandwich or the fried white soondae/blood sausage with hot mustard dijonnaise, and white pepper. They’ve even got a whipped cheesecake with a butter coconut crust on deck while showcasing rotating desserts, cocktails, pickles, sauces, or shots — best to check Yangban’s Instagram for the latest menu adds.

Horses is taking a break

One of LA’s hottest restaurant teams is taking a break this weekend, so those eager to check out Horses on Sunset will simply have to wait.

Sriracha shortage

LAist reports that the sriracha shortage has hit LA restaurants hard. East Hollywood’s Bé Ù is willing to offer banh mi, popcorn chicken, or summer rolls in exchange for an unopened 28-ounce bottle of sriracha, the highly coveted spicy sauce manufactured by Huy Fong Foods in Rosemead. In April, the San Gabriel Valley company announced that weather and climate had impacted the quality and availability of the chili peppers needed to make the sauce, sending restaurants that rely on the stuff scrambling to offer alternatives.

LA’s French dip origin story

The Tasting Table asked which two Los Angeles restaurants can “lay claim” to the origin of the French dip sandwich? There’s a whole timeline of events to sort out who reigns supreme on the subject, which obviously includes Philippe The Original and Cole’s Pacific Electric Buffet.

Swastika carved into door at Lincoln Heights Israeli restaurant

Israeli restaurant Mazal announced on Instagram that owners found a swastika carved on its garage door over the weekend. The post says it’s been challenging to report the crime to LAPD, but that they have submitted the issue to the Anti-Defamation League.