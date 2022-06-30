This Pro Animator Gives LA Restaurants the Disney Visual Treatment

Inspired by Los Angeles’s formidable restaurant scene, Disney animator Kenneth Hung’s Instagram feed (@KenPaints) is dedicated to whimsical illustrations of some of the city’s finest restaurants, including Here’s Looking At You, Pizzana, Quarter Sheets, Avenue 26 Tacos, and more. Released as a set of three separate posts, the digital triptychs capture both the restaurant’s signature dishes and ambient vibe. Hung, whose professional career started at Nickelodeon and Dreamworks, launched the account in 2020 while sheltering in place and yearning for meals out on the town.

Every post begins with photos that Hung takes during his meals. Then, using Photoshop, he digitally sketches the subject based on the image and adds color accordingly. The resulting artwork is pleasingly sparse with just enough depth and detail to give viewers a sense of the restaurant’s food and feel. Hung has no particular goals for his paintings other than to “get artwork out” and “ show people cool restaurants.” Those interested in purchasing 10” x 10” prints ($25 each) of Hung’s illustrations can contact him through Instagram.

Salt & Straw introduces edible perfume

Portland-based ice cream company Salt & Straw will debut a line of edible scents meant to customize and personalize one’s scoop or to wear simply as perfume on July 17. The three scents include “A Cloud of Cocoa,” “A Plume of Blumes,” (honeysuckle and jasmine), and “A Swoon of Citrus.” The spritzes will be available at Salt & Straw’s seven Los Angeles locations. Read the full report on Food & Wine.

A New York take on Monty’s Good Burger

The New York Times Style section takes a look at local plant-based burger chain Monty’s Good Burger in a recent story, “The Burger That Instagram Built.” Journalist Molly Creeden examines how the brand benefits from celebrity fans, social media, and highly covetable merchandise. Read the entire piece here.

The Rose Venice welcomes new chef de cuisine

Chef Jason Neroni’s Venice hit the Rose has a new chef de cuisine. Chef Travon Oliver takes on the role after working his way up the ranks for five years at the restaurant.