One of Venice’s Best Waterside Restaurants Gets a Big Summer Refresh

Plus, more tapas and wine at Gasolina Cafe, and the return of Rick’s on Main in Santa Monica

by Matthew Kang
Pier House has received a comprehensive redesign and menu revamp from Mike Dobson and Eric Bernek of the Venice Restaurant Group, adding a breezy, sunny new place for fresh seafood platters from chef Jennifer Corona. Though it’s been open continuously for the past year, the new menu items are just coming online, giving the restaurant a fresh reboot. Think whole grilled branzino with crispy chili and limes, raw Peruvian scallops, and blistered shishito peppers with black garlic aioli. The new interior design is an homage to the original Venice Pier of the early 1900s to the bustling area they’re trying to dub “Washington Square” at the end of Washington Boulevard.

The beachside space serves all day from 11 a.m. (10 a.m. on weekends) until fairly late most nights. Pier House joins Belles Beach House, Winston House, and Dudley Market as Venice area recent openings (or reopenings) that have brought an improved food and drink game to the beach community.

More Spanish fare at Gasolina Cafe

With Spanish food on the rise in Los Angeles, such as Dono’s opening in Santa Monica last weekend, Gasolina Cafe is rising to the occasion in Woodland hills from chef Sandra Cordero with extended evening hours and a new wine bar situation with Scott Baker, who was previously the wine director at two Michelin-starred Somni. Many of the wines are priced under $60, making it a fairly approachable affair, plus conservas, croquetas de jamon, and gambas al ajillo prepared until 8 p.m. during the week and until 9 p.m. on weekends. Paella nights continue on the third weekend of every month.

Rick’s Tavern is back in Santa Monica

The longtime neighborhood watering hole and restaurant Rick’s Tavern on Main is making a comeback in Santa Monica, reports What Now LA. The space, which has operated in some form or another since the 1930s, is coming under new ownership with plenty of prime sports viewing, plus all-day menus of breakfast through dinner.

Old Hollywood flair at Lunetta this week

After a successful run last week, Lunetta in Santa Monica is returning its Old Hollywood menu featuring dry-aged steaks, Maine lobster spaghetti, shrimp cocktails, and little gem wedge salads from Wednesday to Saturday, June 8 to 11. The menu is below.

Galactic look at Nova Brewing in Covina

L.A. Taco gives a lengthy profile of Nova Brewing in Covina, the first sake brewery in Los Angeles County in 70 years. While Eater has given multiple looks at the place online and on YouTube, L.A. Taco delves even deeper into the brewery’s back story from an enthusiast’s perspective.

The new top restaurants to know about in Orange County

OC Register restaurant critic Brad Johnson has released his list of 75 best restaurants in Orange County (paywall). Heritage Barbecue tops the list this year.

