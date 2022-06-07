Beverly Hills Staple Porta Via Brings Italian Glam to Palm Desert

Los Angeles Italian staple Porta Via has been on a tear of late, jumping from always-there status — with a touch of celebrity love thrown in — to growing brand, thanks to a slew of more recent locations in places like the Pacific Palisades and Calabasas. Now the group has jumped all the way to the Coachella Valley, opening up in tony Palm Desert last month.

The leafy, woody restaurant offers outdoor dining and big emerald green touches on the inside. The group keeps much the same menu as before, so expect lunch and dinner spread across dishes like shrimp cocktails, beef carpaccio, signature salads, and mains like spaghetti and steaks. Oh, and don’t forget the caviar service. Hours are 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Palm Desert location (with an early jump to 10 a.m. for weekend brunch service on Saturday and Sunday) at 73100 El Paseo.

Sandwiches and more, soon

The long-awaited restaurant from the Bub and Grandma’s team is coming along nicely. Take a peek at some in-process design shots from the upcoming Glassell Park restaurant below.

Vegan chicken for all

A pair of vegan burger players are expanding menus to include no-meat chicken options this week. First up is Monty’s Good Burger, the budding plant-based chain, which is introducing a partnership with Daring on Wednesday, June 8 that will grow the restaurant’s menu to include meatless chicken tenders. After that it’s Nomoo on Melrose, which is jumping in with its own “plant-fil-a sandwich” on Sunday, June 12, complete with chick’n, faux American cheese, and the all the works.

An Orange County arrival

Ini Ristorante, the latest Orange County project from the Kei Concepts team, is opening this month. The group has put the finishing touches on its Japanese-Italian Fountain Valley project, and is beginning media pre-opening previews in a matter of days.

A big new player in Montebello

Fatima’s Grill is opening its newest location in Montebello today at 477 Washington Boulevard, so head over to enjoy the expected madness.