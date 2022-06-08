 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

If COVID-19 Cases Rise, LA Could Return to Indoor Masking This Month

There’s hope that a mandate can be avoided, though

by Farley Elliott Updated
California Lifts Statewide Indoor Mask Mandate
A person holding a face mask behind their back

COVID-19 cases have been on the rise for months in greater Los Angeles, topping even last summer’s numbers, and there’s increasing worry that the county could be forced to re-implement mask mandates for indoor settings very soon. “We’re likely to move into the CDC high community level within a few weeks,” said public health director Dr. Barbara Ferrer last week, which would automatically trigger a public health order mandate that includes the return of masking requirements.

While unpopular, Dr. Ferrer noted that the masking requirement could be necessary and helpful, citing the “increased stress on the healthcare system” that comes from rising cases and hospitalizations. Currently more than a dozen California counties are in the CDC’s high community level, with many clustered around the Bay Area; Oakland’s Alameda County has already re-implemented mask mandates. Full tracking of COVID-19 cases is also proving difficult, given the extensive use of at-home testing, where positive cases are often unreported. As a result, officials have been more likely to lean on hospitalization data when deciding the severity of a new COVID-19 surge.

It remains unclear how individual restaurants and other communities not covered by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, such as Long Beach and Pasadena would react to a new mask mandate. Even the availability of vaccines, some restaurants pushed back forcefully on masking and other pandemic public health rules, while overall enforcement by the LADPH was at times a struggle given the size and scope of the area it reaches.

There is time to see how it all shakes out, however. Early data from this week indicates that the statewide surge could be leveling off, if not decreasing outright. Several Southern California counties like Ventura, Orange, and Riverside, have begun to see week-over-week case rate deductions, reports the Los Angeles Times, and LA County’s numbers could also begin to recede before a potential mask mandate takes effect at the end of the month. “If case numbers stabilize or decrease in the next two weeks, the rate of increase in hospitalizations could be a lot lower,” Ferrer said. “We all have the power to take steps to reduce the amount of viral spread.”

More From Eater LA

The Latest

A Big Out of Town Group Promises Oysters and Martinis on the Sunset Strip

By Farley Elliott

Filed under:

5 Under-the-Radar New Restaurants to Check Out in Los Angeles

Eastern European blinis in the Palisades, Brazilian feijoada in Culver City, and more

By Cathy Chaplin

Filed under:

Three LA Cocktail Spots Land on World’s 50 Best Bars List for North America

By Farley Elliott

Filed under:

Beverly Hills Staple Porta Via Brings Italian Glam to Palm Desert

By Farley Elliott

The Best Dishes Eater Editors Ate This Week

Follow Eater editors each week as they share their favorite dishes around town

By Eater Staff

Brian Dunsmoor Returns to His Rustic Southern Ways With New Restaurant

By Farley Elliott

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater Los Angeles newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world