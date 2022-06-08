A Big Out of Town Group Promises Oysters and Martinis on the Sunset Strip

A big Texas hospitality outfit is the next to land a hotspot in the Beverly Hills area, with plans to bring the party right to the far western edge of the Sunset Strip. Vandelay Hospitality Group out of Dallas is set to open Hudson House this summer, as part of a larger expansion into the Southern California market.

The Texas group’s Hudson House is a kind of laid-back ode to East Coast upscale casual dining, complete with cold martinis, oysters on ice, and staples like a burger, roast chicken, steak au poivre, and even a lobster roll. The look will match the menu, meaning blue-colored leather booths, lots of wood and glass, and a raw bar visible from most of the room. Once open, expect lunch, dinner, and a bustling weekend brunch.

This new Hudson House straddles the line between West Hollywood and Beverly Hills, and is situated doors down from the Soho House and the new Lavo Ristorante. That’s good news for the Hollywood Hills set that has been clamoring for more nearby eats — hence incoming projects like the redone La Dolce Vita, Jon & Vinny’s Beverly Hills, and Maple & Ash steakhouse.

Vandelay Hospitality is a known quantity in the Dallas area, with half a dozen or so brands under its belt from retro fried chicken spots to sushi restaurants, sandwich outfits, and plenty of places for a steak. Frankly it’s surprising that the group hasn’t already jumped to Los Angeles, as several of its projects carry very LA names. There’s Brentwood, a home for classic Americana, and Drake’s Hollywood, complete with lounge-y food and live jazz. The group already has multiple Hudson House locations across Texas as well, with another slated for Houston soon.

Of course, not everything is perfectly rosy. For one, a Hudson House already exists in greater Los Angeles, and has for some time. Originally opened by Top Chef alum Brooke Williamson and partner chef Nick Roberts nearly 15 years ago, the South Bay’s Hudson House closed during the pandemic only to reopen (and remain open now) under new ownership. Reps for Vandelay Hospitality say that they are aware of the name overlap, but believe that they can move forward with the matching title up on Sunset Boulevard without any issues. What’s more, last year the Vandelay Hospitality was sued for $1 million for allegedly discriminatory hiring practices and racism.

Back in Los Angeles, this first Hudson House is just one step into the Southern California market for the group. The group is keen to establish a larger footprint in the region over time. For now, expect this first opening next month at 9255 Sunset Boulevard.