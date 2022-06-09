Dinner Service Commences Tonight at Alice Waters’s Westwood Restaurant Lulu

Lulu — the bastion of California cooking from legendary chefs Alice Waters and David Tanis — begins dinner service tonight after serving only lunch since opening last November on the ground floor courtyard of the Hammer Museum in Westwood. Dinner service will run on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., with hours expanding in the coming months.

The soul of Lulu’s menu is impeccably sourced local ingredients prepared with minimal fuss. As such, the a la carte dinner menu will change daily depending on what’s available from nearby regenerative farms and purveyors. For a sense of what’s cooking, diners can anticipate seasonally driven soups (like a yellow carrot soup with ginger cream), salads (like a smoked salmon carpaccio with cherry tomatoes), pastas (like house-made chiocciole with zucchini, squash blossoms, ricotta, basil, and Parmesan), and fish and meat entrees. Tanis’s delightful desserts, like fruit-forward crumbles and sorbets, are not to be missed. Reservations available through Resy.

A pastry chef with a penchant for savory flavors

Quarter Sheets pastry chef Hannah Ziskin gets profiled on Taste. In the Q&A-style piece by Emily Wilson, Ziskin shares her love of princess cakes, the importance of nostalgia when it comes to food, and the method behind how flavors are developed for her beloved slab cakes. Read the interview here.

10 not-to-be-missed frozen desserts in LA

New York Times California critic Tejal Rao explores the sweeter side of Los Angeles in her latest column, “A Frozen-Treat Journey Around Los Angeles, in 10 Delicious Stops.” On the list are a number of local favorites including Los Alpes in Huntington Park, Kansha Creamery in Gardena, and Okobing in Koreatown. Peruse the full list here.

“Doughnut Kid” pens a memoir

“Doughnut kid” Mayly Tao and her mother Chuong Pek Lee, share an honest, behind-scenes look at their personal histories, professional collaborations at DK’s Donuts in Santa Monica, and more in their debut memoir, An American Dream, with Sprinkles: The Legacy Story of the Donut Queen & Donut Princess. The book is available online and at select bookstores around Los Angeles, including the Library Store at Downtown’s Central Library.

Food meets art at Gallery Nucleus

Japanese artist Mao Momiji draws inspiration from what’s on the plate in his newest solo exhibition Foodie’s Special of the Day, which is on display at Gallery Nucleus in Alhambra. See Momiji’s fetching illustrations of avocado toast, boba drinks, and hamburgers from now until June 19.