Seafood Sensation Broad Street Oyster Arrives at LA’s Grand Central Market

Malibu seafood sensation Broad Street Oyster Company opens big inside Grand Central Market on Saturday, July 2, taking over the former Prawn stall once run by Mark Peel. The large corner location will allow owner Christopher Tompkins and team to cook up some of Broad Street’s best-known foods, from buttery lobster rolls to spicy soft shell crab sandwiches to towering seafood platters that feed a whole family. First announced back in March, the long holiday weekend’s expansion into the city’s most historic market means that Broad Street now has outlets in Malibu, Santa Barbara, and at Smorgasburg Los Angeles and Smorgasburg Miami. Hours at the Downtown LA location run 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

Two bakeries come together

Philadelphia soft pretzel sensation Shappy Pretzel Co. is popping up weekly at Diamond Bakery on Fairfax. The historic Jewish bakery is housing the pop-up Thursday through Sunday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Ways to drink near the ocean

The Waterfront, one of the busier spots to dine and drink along the Venice boardwalk, is donating all of its profits from the 4th of July holiday weekend to the National Network of Abortion Funds.

Meanwhile, Real Coconut Kitchen in Malibu has a new patio happy hour to know about. The deals run 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., Monday to Friday, and include options like $8 quesadillas, $15 nachos, and 15 percent off wine and more.

Expansions, again