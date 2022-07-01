Seafood Sensation Broad Street Oyster Arrives at LA’s Grand Central Market

Malibu seafood sensation Broad Street Oyster Company opens big inside Grand Central Market on Saturday, July 2, taking over the former Prawn stall once run by Mark Peel. The large corner location will allow owner Christopher Tompkins and team to cook up some of Broad Street’s best-known foods, from buttery lobster rolls to spicy soft shell crab sandwiches to towering seafood platters that feed a whole family. First announced back in March, the long holiday weekend’s expansion into the city’s most historic market means that Broad Street now has outlets in Malibu, Santa Barbara, and at Smorgasburg Los Angeles and Smorgasburg Miami. Hours at the Downtown LA location run 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.
Two bakeries come together
Philadelphia soft pretzel sensation Shappy Pretzel Co. is popping up weekly at Diamond Bakery on Fairfax. The historic Jewish bakery is housing the pop-up Thursday through Sunday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Ways to drink near the ocean
- The Waterfront, one of the busier spots to dine and drink along the Venice boardwalk, is donating all of its profits from the 4th of July holiday weekend to the National Network of Abortion Funds.
- Meanwhile, Real Coconut Kitchen in Malibu has a new patio happy hour to know about. The deals run 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., Monday to Friday, and include options like $8 quesadillas, $15 nachos, and 15 percent off wine and more.
Expansions, again
- Randy’s Donuts is expanding once again, this time taking up residence at 401 E. 17th Street in Costa Mesa. The LA-famous brand already has two locations in Orange County and is looking to add more. Expect the new opening to land on July 12.
- The Cinerama Dome in Hollywood seems to be coming back to life, at least according to Variety. The longtime owners behind the building have submitted plans to reopen the iconic theater and adjacent former Arclight for films, while also adding more upscale food and drink.
- In the Larchmont area, FoodGPS reports that Cookbook Market is taking over the former Chan Dara space at 310 N. Larchmont Boulevard, at least according to some ABC paperwork in the window.
- Chef Tony Dim Sum has reopened in Pasadena at 2 E. Colorado Boulevard. The restaurant, thought for a time to be short-lived along the standalone city’s big retail block, is now back and serving a variety of dumplings and dim sum items from a tall, grand marble building.