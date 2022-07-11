 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Breezy New Sherman Oaks Mexican Restaurant Boasts $42 Wagyu Steak Tacos

Casita Mexican Restaurant & Bar is now open in this buzzy section of Ventura Boulevard

by Mona Holmes
A dining room with wooden floors, tables, ceiling plants, and white walls.
Interior
Courtesy of Casita Mexican Restaurant & Bar

Newcomer Casita Mexican Restaurant & Bar opened on a busy stretch of Ventura Boulevard in late June. It comes from the same owners that opened the upscale robata spot Taisho, which sits directly across the street. Casita — not to be confused with longstanding La Casita Mexicana — resides in the former Pearl District space, by a fledgling restaurant group that hopes to make a mark in the San Fernando Valley.

The menu reads like one of Southern California’s many Mexican restaurants with mezcals, beer, wine, and margaritas, while the food features guacamole, chile relleno, tostadas, and elote-style street corn. Chef Adam Titze added a raw and mariscos bar with ceviches, yellowtail crudo, and kumamoto oysters. There’s also a flaming panela cheese, whole snapper with salsa verde, sala roja and charred citrus, or the risotto-like bomba rice with coconut milk and lobster. But the A5 wagyu tacos for $42 are sure to raise eyebrows. Don’t worry, there’s far more affordable tacos available.

Owners Christian Corben and Paul Carroll took three months to revamp Pearl District Sherman Oaks, which closed in March. To expedite the opening process, they relied on changes that didn’t require a permit, but opened up the dining area with glass accordion windows facing Ventura Boulevard, natural woods, and whitewashed walls. Casita sports a beachy feel, even though it’s over 15 miles away from a coastline.

There’s some notable investors at Casita, including music producer/recording artist Anderson Paak. Chef Titze’s resume includes current work with the Denver-based Sage Restaurant Group, director of culinary operations at the former Belcampo Group, and SoCal giant Innovative Dining Group (which does Sushi Roku).

The block that houses Casita is shaping up to be a busy stretch with Sushi Note, Petit Trois Le Valley, and the Sherman Oaks outlet for Pizzana. Casita’s sit-down model adds to the Valley’s more established spots like Mercado, Casa Vega, and Sol Y Luna. Brunch will be added later in the year. Hours are 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

A plate of tacos
Wagyu tacos
A server walks by with a flaming plate of cheese.
Flaming panela
Courtesy of Casita Mexican Restaurant & Bar
A bar with bottles and chairs.
Bar
Courtesy of Casita Mexican Restaurant & Bar

Casita Mexican Restaurant & Bar

14015 Ventura Boulevard, Sherman Oaks, CA 91423 Visit Website

More From Eater LA

The Latest

Lobster Rolls and Sandy Sunsets Arrive at This Historic Santa Monica Hotel

By Farley Elliott

The Best Dishes Eater Editors Ate This Week

Follow Eater editors each week as they share their favorite dishes around town

By Eater Staff

Filed under:

New Restaurant Workers Union at Genwa Could Transform Labor Rights in LA

By Mona Holmes

Southern California Might Be Preparing for a Big Nightlife Boom

By Mona Holmes

4 Restaurants to Try This Weekend in Los Angeles

Your handy guide on where to eat from the editors at Eater LA

By Eater Staff

Filed under:

It’s a Pinsa Party at the Newest Wine Bar in the Arts District

By Karen Palmer

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater Los Angeles newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world