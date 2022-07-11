The Best Dishes Eater Editors Ate This Week

The editors of Eater dine out several times a week, if not per day, which means we’re always encountering standout dishes that deserve time in the limelight. Here’s the very best of everything the team has eaten recently.

July 11, 2022

Tuna sandwich at ZonZon Organic in Mar Vista

I’ve long been a fan of local sauce/condiment company ZonZon Organic and its Tunisian-style spicy tomato sauce, harissa spread, preserved lemons, and the like. Recently, the company launched a prepared food pop-up, offering a compact selection of sandwiches and shakshuka at farmers markets around the city. This Sunday at the Mar Vista market, I tried the Mediterranean-inflected tuna sandwich. To make it, olive oil-preserved tuna, cucumber salad, carrot spread, boiled potatoes, and ZonZon’s harissa and preserved lemons are all piled on an airy Sweet Lily Bakery baguette. The mixture of textures and bright, fresh flavors, combined with warm spice notes from the harissa, made it one of the best sandwiches I’ve had in a while. Find ZonZon Organic weekly at the Marina Del Rey Farmers’ Market. Via Marina & Panay Way, Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. —Karen Palmer

Red beet risotto at Asterid in Downtown

The pre-concert crowd is lucky to have a restaurant like chef Ray Garcia’s Asterid tucked into the ground floor of the Walt Disney Concert Hall. The menu is certainly approachable, but with enough chef-driven twists and touches to keep things exciting for folks swinging in just for dinner and no show. In fact, the best time to arrive at Asterid is when the pre-concert-goers have vacated the premise, leaving the dimly lit dining room wonderfully peaceful. During a recent dinner, my companion and I delighted in the beef tartare with summer truffles and the squash tamal heaped with caviar, but it was the more humble beet risotto that wowed. Served comfortingly warm, the creme fraiche-fortified porridge tasted of fresh dill with a mild hum of sweet beets. Sometimes it’s the simplest preparations that impress the most. 141 South Grand Avenue, Los Angeles. —Cathy Chaplin

Grilled octopus at Elephante in Santa Monica

Santa Monica has more tourist traps than other places in the LA area, but Elephante succeeds at weaving the line between approachable and high-quality. The menu doesn’t make any attempt to challenge diners, but instead tries to please at every phase, from the pull-apart balloon of a quick-based bread with whipped eggplant spread to crisp calamari. The star of the appetizers is the grilled octopus, featuring just a smidge of actual grilled tentacle but with plentiful slivers of tender octopus paired with tangerines, heart of palm, celery, and capers for a puttanesca-style seasoning that hits salty, briny, crunchy and sweet notes. It’s hard to think of a nicer summertime dish to enjoy over a pristine ocean view and a rooftop full of very happy diners. 1332 2nd Street, Santa Monica. —Matthew Kang

Lobster roll at Broad Street Oyster Company in Malibu

After any good hike or surf in Malibu, I love to treat myself to LA’s finest lobster roll at Broad Street Oyster Company. My usual order is the warm lobster roll prepared with drawn butter, and served with crispy French fries and an Old Bay aioli. The lobster rolls are stuffed with melt-in-your-mouth lobster and topped with chives — everything is held together in a fluffy toasted bun. It’s so simple, yet so decadent, and has me coming back no matter how long the line looks. If you’re looking to branch out, try the sea urchin spaghetti with Aleppo pepper, lemon, and chives. The pasta has a great kick to it and I love the balance of the lemon and spice. Pro tip: order ahead so you don’t have to bother with the long weekend lines. 23359 Pacific Coast Hwy., #3874A, Malibu. —Julia Hess

Salmon tartare at Musso & Frank Grill in Hollywood

Arguably LA’s most famous restaurant, Musso & Frank Grill has the history and the chops to appeal to anyone (except the plant-based crowd). It’s open late, serves steaks, offals, stirred-only martinis, and if sitting at the bar, an entire menu designed for noshing. One of those items is the salmon tartare, a simple and wonderful handful of bites served on a tray with thinly sliced fried potatoes. The contrast between the two is perfect, the salmon is creamy and fresh, and paired with a cocktail, it becomes one of the best late-night dishes in the entire city. This dish is under the cold seafood section, where fresh oysters, crab Louie, and shrimp cocktail are rivals. They come close, but aren’t as show-stopping as the salmon tartare. Take a rideshare to and from this establishment, since the alcohol pours are very generous. 6667 Hollywood Boulevard, Hollywood. —Mona Holmes