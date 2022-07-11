New Restaurant Workers Union at Genwa Could Transform Labor Rights in LA

Food worker unionization is on the rise, and Los Angeles workers made substantial progress that could impact restaurants here and beyond. Korean and Latino workers at Genwa ratified their first union contract in June, which advocates say could become a model for immigrant restaurant workers.

In 2020, the California Labor Commissioner’s Office cited the owners of Genwa Korean BBQ restaurant for violating labor laws that affected 325 dishwashers, servers, and cooks at its Beverly Hills and Mid-Wilshire locations. The $2.1 million fine (which was later reduced in a settlement) was levied as a penalty for labor violations such as lack of rest and meal breaks, unpaid overtime, and less than minimum wage pay.

For decades, restaurant workers across Los Angeles have accused owners of exploitation through wage theft and abuse. An NBC News story reports the agreement between Genwa workers — which covers employees at all three of Genwa’s restaurants in LA — includes reimbursement for health care and the rehiring of workers who were laid off after February 2020, a salary raise, seniority rights, sexual harassment training, retirement plans, equal tip-distribution, and a conflict resolution process. It’s possible that with the implementation of this new labor agreement, restaurant workers in the city might have a new standard for pay and working conditions.

Erewhon smoothie rankings, among other food adventures

Over at the LA Times, Lucas Kwon Peterson ranked smoothies at the uber-expensive grocery store Erewhon, including the strawberry probiotic smoothie clocking in at a hefty $21. If in the mood for the complete inverse of a fruit-infused drink, Jenn Harris went deep on detail about bone marrow tacos at Pepe’s Red Tacos.

Bobby Flay in LA

It’s always good to see LA restaurants get some love, especially in the form of Food Network shows featuring Bobby Flay and his daughter traversing around the California Coast. Bobby and Sophie on the Coast showcases LA hotspot Jitlada, Salt’s Cure, Mashti Malones, and Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles. It streams on Discovery+ beginning August 22, reports Deadline.

A chile grasshopper croissant

The L.A. Taco crew ventured to Cha Cha Chá in the Arts District for the perfect LA story. They sampled the restaurant’s croissant made by the Watts-raised, Salvadoran chef who owns Bakers Kneaded, featuring a chile chapulines/grasshopper croissant. It’s available for brunch.

Hanchic and Holy Basil

Los Angeles food writer Andy Wang wrote a piece for the Robb Report where he suggests the Asian-owned and operated Hanchic and Holy Basil “represent the future of Asian-American food in LA.”

Bastille Day in LA

If planning to celebrate France’s Bastille Day in Los Angeles, head over to Simonette at Palihotel Culver City on July 14 for all-day menus. Reservations are recommended. Wolfgang Puck’s Ospero is also celebrating the Fête Nationale Française with a special menu. Beverly Hills newcomer Velverie Cafe and Teahouse is also jumping into the day’s festivities as well. Tesse also has a $65 prix fixe menu.