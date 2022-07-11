Lobster Rolls and Sandy Sunsets Arrive at This Historic Santa Monica Hotel

There’s a new seaside dining option to know about in Santa Monica this week, as the historic Hotel Casa del Mar has revamped its oceanfront dining space to allow for even more sun, big ocean views, and loads of seafood.

The new Patio del Mar has arrived as of last weekend, offering nearly unrivaled access to the sandy strand along Ocean Way in Santa Monica. The focus here is on simple solutions for refreshing dining at the beach, meaning everything from heirloom tomato, melon, and burrata salads to both East and West Coast oysters, ceviches, and a lobster roll made with Maine lobsters. This being a hotel still, diners can also find a wagyu burger and avocado toast spread across lunch through sunset hours.

Ocean views are nothing new for many Westside restaurants, particularly those that hug the coast from Malibu to Santa Monica to Venice. But few have the kind of right-on-the-sand access that the redone Patio del Mar provides, well away from the busier, more crowded Venice Boardwalk. Here diners can snack away while sipping on rose, seltzers, sangria, or $16 spritzes. It’s an ideal life for visitors staying at the hotel or locals looking to get away for an afternoon. The opening menu is below.

Expect a busy weekend at Patio del Mar, with temperatures climbing to 90 degrees or more across Southern California. And while the restaurant may not offer the same kind of range of quality seafood as nearby spots like Crudo e Nudo — or the celebrity-watching that can be found at spots like Nobu Malibu, or the fried fish bonanza that is Neptune’s Net — the patio is still certain to be a summertime hit. Hours for the new Patio del Mar run Thursday through Monday, beginning at noon (last seating is at 7 p.m.)