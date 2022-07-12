Dodger Stadium Workers Threaten to Strike Just Days Before MLB All-Star Game

Dodger Stadium workers, including concessions employees who sell food and beverages at the venue, have threatened to go on strike just days before the MLB All-Star Game and all of its events are set to commence in Los Angeles. Workers threatening to strike include bartenders, suite attendants, cooks, dishwashers, and food servers, all of whom are employed by Levy Restaurants, a large operator that also runs the concessions at Crypto.com Arena in Downtown LA.

The LA Times reports that the concessions workers are threatening to strike because they have not received what they feel is a fair union contract in light of the pandemic. The MLB Players Association issued a statement yesterday supporting the concessions workers at Dodger Stadium, who are represented by Unite Here Local 11.

More sweets to Sawtelle

Toddrickallen reports the incoming arrival of Supita, a budding business that looks to sell Portuguese-style custard tarts on the busy restaurant block in West LA. The space will go into the former Poke & Co. slot at 2010 Sawtelle Boulevard.

The Nayarit’s legacy in Echo Park

KCRW has a profile on Natalia Molina’s new book A Place at the Nayarit – How a Mexican Restaurant Nourished a Community about the Echo Park restaurant that first opened in 1951 by her grandmother Doña Natalia Barraza.

No more prodigy for Flynn McGarry

Ten years ago, a 13-year-old chef from Los Angeles made his mark in the restaurant scene, working at the likes of the Eleven Madison Park and Alinea before striking out on his own at Gem in New York City in 2018. Now 23, McGarry receives another interview from New York Magazine’s Adam Platt for his now established tasting menu restaurant, which has expanded into a wine-centric spot called Gem Wine.

A West Hollywood basement club to know about

The Edition hotel has posh basement club called Sunset at Edition open Thursday to Saturday evenings, reports Los Angeles Magazine. The club’s recent music guests include Chaka Khan, Diplo, and Questlove.

Brazilian comes to Los Feliz

As of last weekend, the short-lived Brazilian-Italian restaurant Nossa has turned into Caipirinha Bar, a place for Brazilian bites like picanha skewers, pao de quiejo, and shrimp moqueca. Expect three versions of the famous cachaca-based cocktail, a sleek redesigned interior, and colorful artwork on the bar side. The limited food menu promises to add more items in coming weeks.