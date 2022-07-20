Inspired by Genwa, LA’s Korean Supermarket Workers Are Looking to Unionize

After Genwa restaurant employees joined the nation’s expanding unionization efforts last month with a first-ever labor union at a Korean barbecue, Los Angeles union organizers are mobilizing workers at other Korean American businesses. This time, they are targeting supermarkets. The Los Angeles Times reports about the union efforts by the Koreatown Immigrant Workers Alliance and the newly formed California Retail and Restaurant Worker Union, which includes Korean supermarket Hannam Chain. Supermarket employees are currently petitioning management about improving working conditions.

Over the past year, union efforts have galvanized service workers at restaurants. Southern California Starbucks workers voted to join Starbucks Workers Unite in hopes of improving working conditions, while the mega coffee giant announced it would close six Los Angeles-area locations for questionable reasons.

A Dodger-themed churro mobile

L.A. Taco uncovered something we didn’t know we needed in this SoCal life: a convertible Volkswagen Beetle that dispenses churros.

Chin Chin Beverly Hills gone

The longtime Beverly Hills location for Chin Chin is closed. Toddrickallen reports the space is already leased, potentially to San Diego-based Parakeet Cafe.

Langers now delivering to the ‘Bu

Langer’s Delicatessen-Restaurant is now delivering to the San Fernando Valley and Malibu. Order by 9 p.m. on Mondays or Thursdays via Locale to get pastrami and corned beef sandwiches delivered to far corners of the Southland. Last year, the longtime deli expanded delivery options to Long Beach, South Bay, and the Westside.

Re:Her academy and grant program

National non-profit Re:Her will distribute 10 $20,000 grants for women-owned food businesses in 2022. The grants are designed to assist restaurants and provide professional resources to the winners. The deadline is July 29, and business owners can apply here.

Lasita cancels Barrio Fiesta

Via Instagram, Lasita postponed its Barrio Fiesta. The Chinatown restaurant recommended reaching out if tickets were already purchased.