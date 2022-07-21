 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Ritzy Pasadena Steakhouse Finally Reopens After Two-Year Pandemic Hiatus

Plus, SGV’s Yama Seafood expands to Mar Vista, Roy Choi takes to vlogging, and more

by Cathy Chaplin
Tomahawk wagyu steak at the Royce in Pasadena.
The Langham Huntington, Pasadena

The Royce, a high-end wood-fired steakhouse set inside the Langham in Pasadena, reopens for dinner this Friday, July 22, after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. Behind the stoves is chef Jorge Delgado who is executing a classic chophouse menu complete with wedge salads, roasted bone marrow, and a slew of steaks sourced domestically and internationally.

Prior to helming the kitchen at the Royce, the San Diego-born and Tijuana-raised chef worked under Eric Greenspan at the Roof on Wilshire, cooked at several Patina Restaurant Group establishments (Kendall’s Brassiere and Café Pino), and most recently worked at Barton G in West Hollywood. The Royce is open from Tuesday through Saturday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Reservations are available on OpenTable.

San Gabriel’s 40-year-old Yama Seafood expands to Mar Vista

The Mar Vista location of Yama Seafood is now open at 11709 West National Boulevard in the former Champagne French Bakery Cafe space. Expect to find sliced-to-order sashimi (salmon, tuna, yellowtail), a selection of pre-made sushi rolls, and more at the Westside location owned by EJL Entertainment.

Meet the two sisters behind LA’s trendiest Thai restaurants

Journalist Jean Trinh chats with sisters Katy Noochlaor and Amanda Maneesilasan, the brilliant duo behind a trio of contemporary LA Thai restaurants (Chao Krung in the Fairfax District, Same Same Thai in Silver Lake, and Tuk Tuk on Sawtelle) for Resy. Noochlaor and Maneesilasan discuss everything from interior design to learning recipes from grandma and more. Read the full interview here.

How COVID shaped food-centered relationships and rituals

The Armory’s upcoming exhibition At the Table explores how pandemic lockdowns challenged our collective relationship with food as individuals and communities. Food is used as a subject and material to “speak to and create community, examine personal histories and narratives through ingredients and culinary traditions, and respond to social injustices related to food production and distribution.” This thought-provoking exhibit opens on July 29 and runs through December 4.

Visit these old-school watering holes in the South Bay

LAist celebrates the South Bay’s quirky collection of old-timey restaurants in a piece by Dominic Capaldi. Capaldi highlights nine places to sit back, have a bite, down a beer, and catch the game. Spoon House, the Japanese spaghetti specialist in Gardena, looks particularly enticing. Check out the entire list here.

Venice’s Winston House serves up a cocktail for a cause

For the month of July, Winston House will donate $1 per Westside cocktail sold to the National Network of Abortions Funds. The cocktail is made with butterfly pea- and cucumber-infused gin with lime juice and mint syrup.

Roy Choi vlogs local eats on Instagram

LA’s unofficial culinary ambassador Roy Choi takes his 500,000 Instagram followers out to lunch through a series of vlogs. The chef posted over two-dozen hot takes thus far and doesn’t seem to be slowing down. Watch Choi construct and devour a “perfect” Korean barbecue bite at Koreatown’s Soowon Galbi below.

The Royce Wood Fired Steakhouse

1401 South Oak Knoll Avenue, , CA 91106 (626) 585-6410 Visit Website

