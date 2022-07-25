Olympic Legend Allyson Felix Was Summoned Out of Retirement While Eating Hot Wings in LA

One of America’s most decorated track and field runners might owe a final curtain call to Los Angeles-based Hot Wings Cafe.

While eating a root beer float and hot wings (what she called her “cheat meal”) and plotting retirement from the sport, Olympic legend Allyson Felix was asked at the last minute to participate in the World Championship 4 x 400 relay qualifier on Saturday, July 23. Felix, a seven-time Olympic gold medalist, is a Los Angeles local and alumnus of Westlake Village’s Oaks Christian School as well as USC. The story of Felix biting into chicken wings while getting the call was picked up by numerous outlets over the weekend, including ESPN, the Guardian, and Reuters.

Felix and the team clocked in at a record-breaking three minutes and 23.38 seconds in the qualifier, reports the Los Angeles Times. It’s a fantastic story about a legendary athlete and the magic of hot wings.

LA Times announces its restaurant of the year

Los Angeles Times critic Bill Addison selected chef Justin Pichetrungsi’s Anajak Thai as restaurant of the year. The family-operated business opened in 1981, with Pichertrungsi leaving a prominent career at Disney’s Imagineering to take over the restaurant.

Meanwhile, Laurie Ochoa — general manager of the Los Angeles Times food and Jonathan Gold’s widow — selected longtime Ethiopian restaurant Meals By Genet as the recipient of the paper’s Gold Award this year. Owner Genet Agonafer opened her Little Ethiopia restaurant in 2000.

Actor and vegan influencer Tabitha Brown delays restaurant opening

Last October, vegan influencer and actress Tabitha Brown announced she was opening a plant-based restaurant in Encino called Kale My Name. That project is on hold for the moment, with Brown sharing via Instagram the restaurant is delayed until further notice.

A serious deal at Lawry’s

This is the final week to get a table at Lawry’s for its $69 surf and turf deal.

Malay-Tamil pop-up launches in September

A monthly dinner series featuring Malaysian-Tamilian dishes starts in September. It’s called Wolf And Woman with two seatings on the second Monday every month. Past menu items featured dishes like grilled octopus with orange cauliflower, celeriac, and a masala chili relish. Tickets start at $95 per person, with a wine pairing add-on for $60. Sign up for email updates.

Non-alcoholic cocktail menus

Since 2021, non-alcoholic beverage consumption has increased by 33 percent, and bar menus are following suit. Wine Enthusiast spoke with bar directors across the country about the trend, including Fellow’s Adam Fournier.

Swork Eagle Rock changes hands

The founders of Altadena’s Unincorporated Coffee are taking over Eagle Rock’s longstanding corner coffee cafe Swork Coffee. Swork owner Patricia Vuagniaux made the announcement via Instagram and noted the cafe will close the first week of August to make the transition.