 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Costa Mesa’s Popular Plant-Based Restaurant Expands to Bright Los Feliz Space

Over the last 12 years, Seabirds Kitchen built a loyal following in Long Beach and Orange County

by Mona Holmes
Photos by Dylan James Ho
An outdoor patio with light wood tables, plants, and a doorway.
The bright interior at Seabirds Kitchen.
Dylan James Ho

Seabirds Kitchen — Costa Mesa and Long Beach’s innovative plant-based restaurant — opened a bright new location in the former Tangier space at 2138 Hillhurst Avenue in Los Feliz this week. It’s attached to the Starbucks on Hillhurst and only steps away from Little Dom’s.

Seabirds is a welcome sight for the plant-based crowd, and is ideal in this slice of Los Feliz, which is slim on vegan options, even with the longstanding Green Leaves Vegan less than a mile south. Owner Stephanie Morgan has spent more than a decade defining vegan food in Orange County, debuting a Seabirds food truck in 2010 (she also appeared in the Food Network’s Great Food Truck Race in 2011), then opening a cozy brick and mortar at the Lab Anti-Mall in 2013, followed by the Long Beach Seabirds on Fourth near Alamitos that same year.

The Los Feliz location is going for the same bright, beachy feel as the first two, but this one’s got modern touches, murals, blonde wood throughout, and a patio that faces Hillhurst. At the fast-casual operation, Morgan’s team is serving Seabirds hits including purple taquitos, beer-battered avocado tacos, kimchi tacos, plus a key Seabirds ingredient used since its food-truck days: jackfruit. Options include jackfruit nachos and a Korean jackfruit bowl with fermented cauliflower, kale, green onions, peanuts, kimchi, vegan crema, and gochujang sauce.

Morgan’s menu stands out in the crowded plant-based restaurant field in that all burgers and “cheeses” are house-made. In other words, there isn’t a Beyond or Impossible meat to be found. Instead, Seabirds’s menu focuses on doing interesting things to vegetables, like a crispy filet o’ cauliflower served with tartar sauce and citrus slaw on a brioche bun. The Los Feliz location also features some exclusive dishes: a blackened beet taco topped with spicy avocado chimichurri, as well as a Sicilian caponata with a cashew-based burrata “cheese.”

The restaurant’s alcohol license is (hopefully) weeks away from approval, when it will add organic wines and on-tap beer. In the meantime, a mocktail menu is up and running with drinks like the shady whale (housemade blueberry shrubs, rose water, butterfly pea flower tea, and almond milk). Kombucha is also on tap.

Seabirds Kitchen is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. Weekend brunch hours are in the works.

A deep-fried cauliflower sandwich in a bun.
Filet o’ cauliflower.
Fermented cauliflower, avocado, onions, cilantro, lime, and corn chips.
Cauliflower ceviche.
A bar with six chairs, black ceiling lights, and sea-colored wall tiles.
The bar area.
Long community table with black chairs and brightly colored wallpaper.
Community tables.

Seabirds Kitchen

975 East 4th Street, , CA 90802 (562) 317-5545 Visit Website

More From Eater LA

Loading comments...

The Latest

Filed under:

Studio City Gastropub Comes to the Choco Taco Rescue

By Karen Palmer

Filed under:

Beverly Hills Declares It Won’t Enforce LA County’s Impending Mask Mandate

By Mona Holmes

Best Dishes Eater Editors Ate This Week

Follow Eater editors each week as they share their favorite dishes around town

By Eater Staff

Filed under:

Olympic Legend Allyson Felix Was Summoned Out of Retirement While Eating Hot Wings in LA

By Mona Holmes

4 Restaurants to Try This Weekend in Los Angeles

Your handy guide on where to eat from the editors at Eater LA

By Eater Staff

Filed under:

Ritzy Pasadena Steakhouse Finally Reopens After Two-Year Pandemic Hiatus

By Cathy Chaplin

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater Los Angeles newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world