As Current COVID-19 Hospitalizations Surge, LA County Could Reinstate Indoor Mask Requirement

Over the last few months, COVID-19 hospitalizations in Los Angeles County are on the rise, and local officials are contemplating whether a new mask mandate could be on the horizon.

That’s only if the rise in cases continue, writes the Los Angeles Times. The same report notes that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states there are “8.3 new weekly coronavirus-positive hospital admissions per 100,000 residents.” This marks the highest rate since hospitalizations began to increase in mid-April. Federal health officials designate 10 or more as a dangerous threshold, and current projections suggest that LA County could pass it by mid-July. If the rate stays there for two weeks straight, the county will consider issuing indoor mask requirements again.

Crowdfunding for Hermosa Beach’s 41-year-old plant-based legend

Open since 1981, the Spot in Hermosa Beach is now hoping to raise funds to help offset business losses sustained during the pandemic. The fundraising goal is $35,000; the business already raised over $10,000 via its GoFundMe.

Burglars disable alarms at three San Dimas restaurants

A band of alleged burglars temporarily disabled alarm systems at three San Dimas restaurants, La Villa Kitchen, Palermo Bakery, and O Sushi & Grill. No cash was stolen because the registers were empty, but somehow the thieves knew how to switch off the communications, that would have alerted law enforcement. NBC-4 has the full story.

A smoky $26 cocktail made in a bong

The Los Angeles Times visited Nostalgia Bar & Lounge to check out its $26 cocktail made in a smoky gravity bong. The Santa Monica restaurant and bar specializes in making dramatic drinks, bites, and regular private cannabis dinners.

Uptown Whittier’s battle for outdoor dining

After Uptown Whittier closed its streets to autos in 2021, the city council is weighing the impact on restaurants and businesses. During the pandemic, streets were completely shut down for outdoor dining and strolling, but according to CBS-LA, it’s been a challenge.

Sushi pop-up taking over Croft Alley Melrose for dinner

As of today, July 6, West Hollywood sushi pop-up Soosh will take over Croft Alley Melrose Place during evenings. Starting at 4:30 p.m., Soosh will be the new pick-up or dine-in spot for one of their “Soosh” boxes, crispy rice, nigiri sets, sashimi, DIY kits, mochi, maki, or test kitchen specials. They also have the space to fire up the yakitori grill for skewers. Pre-orders are encouraged, head to Tock to see the rotating menu.