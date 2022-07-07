A New Hollywood Restaurant Is Dedicated to Serving Japanese American Foodways

Chef Brandon Kida, best known as the executive chef at Hinoki & the Bird in Century City and more casual concepts Go Go Gyoza and Go Go Bird in Culver City, brings Japanese American cooking to Hollywood at Gunsmoke. Tucked into the ground floor of Columbia Square Living (a luxury apartment tower), the restaurant opens on Friday, July 8, and will operate from Tuesday through Saturday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Gunsmoke is named after a western radio show that was recorded at CBS Radio studio where the restaurant is now housed.

While Kida’s previous restaurants incorporated some of the chef’s Japanese heritage, Gunsmoke is the first one fully dedicated to serving dishes inspired by Kida’s second-generation nikkei experience. A dish of local raw tuna layered with country ham and green strawberry best encapsulates the chef’s culinary point of view at Gunsmoke. “For me, nikkei represents a snapshot of time and place,” Kida tells Eater in an email. “This plate brings together the marriage of two cultures — the Japanese sashimi-style crudo paired with country ham, a quintessential American ingredient.”

Rhino Williams, proprietor of Lost Property Bar in Hollywood, is charged with the beverage menu. Gunsmoke’s signature cocktail — a Kyoto ice tea — comes with vodka, gin, rum, tequila, and house made cantaloupe soda. Reservations are available here.

Meet the woman behind Erewhon’s purchasing power

Erewhon’s purchasing director Ana Yoo gets profiled on Taste. Read the write-up to learn more about the market’s product review process and how its notoriously sky-high prices plays into it all.

LA City Council approves grant program for legacy businesses

The Los Angeles City Council recently approved the creation of a new legacy business program offering funding and technical assistance to longtime businesses. Councilmember Curren Price Jr. (9th District) introduced and pushed the legislation forward. Local legacy businesses can sign up with the Los Angeles Conservancy for more details about the process for accessing both funding and technical assistance.

Hollywood’s Friends & Family set to sling pizzas

Friends & Family chef and owner Roxanna Jullapat teased on Instagram that the bakery will be serving pizza in the near future. Follow Jullapat on social media for the latest news on this delicious development.

Hangry Bakery pops up in Eagle Rock

Micro-bakery Hangry Bakery is popping up at Found Coffee in Eagle Rock this Saturday, July 9, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m or until sold out. Look for eye-catching tarts made with heritage grains and organically-grown local produce.

Mei Lin teams up with Meet Fresh to benefit No Kid Hungry

Taiwanese dessert chain Meet Fresh is teaming up with Top Chef Mei Lin on a limited edition special. Mei Lin’s QT, which is only available from July 15 to 31, consists of mango-strawberry shaved ice with almond pudding, basil seeds, and mini taro balls. One hundred-percent of sales will be donated to No Kid Hungry. Mei Lin’s QT Cup will be available at Meet Fresh locations in Arcadia, Cerritos, Hacienda Heights, Irvine, and Temple City.