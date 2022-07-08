It’s a Pinsa Party at the Newest Wine Bar in the Arts District

Propaganda, a new wine bar highlighting organic, natural, and biodynamic selections, has opened on 3rd St. in the Arts District, on the ground floor of the Aliso Apartments building just down the block from Hauser & Wirth. It’s the brainchild of San Francisco restaurant vet Claudio Villani, whose resume includes AltoVino, Quince, and Perbacco, and designer Yan Wong. The wine list veers heavily toward Italy, while a snacky menu includes tinned fish, salumi, and antipasti like a calabrian anchovy crostone (anchovies, burrata cream, piquillo peppers, and pesto Genovese on toasted country bread).

But the real menu star is pinsa, a Roman-style pizza with a light, crisp crust made from 72-hour fermented dough. Pinsa options include the mortazza (mortadella di Bologna IGP, stracciatella di burrata, Parmesan, and toasted pistachio) and amatriciana (tomatoes, guanciale, smoked Pecorino crema, black pepper, and Calabrian chili). Propaganda is open at 950 E. 3rd Street, Tuesday through Thursday from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m., and Sunday from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Reviews in the news

In this week’s New York Times, California critic Tejal Rao tips her hat to Wes Avila, the former Guerilla Tacos chef now “breaking into the third act” at Angry Egret Dinette. The mostly positive review, which includes a glowing shout-out for Avila’s Baja fish tacos, highlights the restaurant’s “distinctly Los Angeles sensibility: fine-dining-quality ingredients, handled with care, but served without any of the associated pretensions.” Read the review.

Meanwhile, former Los Angeles Magazine restaurant critic and food writer/author Patric Kuh has a new gig. After years running the show at The Arthur J in Manhattan Beach, he’s now joined the team at the iconic Cassell’s Hamburgers in Koreatown. Congratulations to Patric.

About those $21 smoothies

Los Angeles Times reporter Lucas Kwan Peterson took on the task of trying all 20 smoothies on Erewhon’s menu (apparently ordering 11 of them during a single visit). According to Peterson, the hits included Hailey Bieber’s $17 Strawberry Glaze smoothie made with Harry’s Berries; a $21 Strawberry Probiotic number didn’t fare quite as well. Here are his takes on the whole slew of smoothies.

Openings, new menus, and pop-ups everywhere