4 Restaurants to Try This Weekend in Los Angeles

Every Friday our editors compile a trusty list of recommendations to answer the most pressing of questions: “Where should I eat?“ Here now are four places to check out this weekend in Los Angeles. And if you need some ideas on where to drink, check out our al fresco cocktails map for the latest.

July 8, 2022

For a fancy French feast in Newport Beach: Marché Moderne

It’s not unusual for decision fatigue to settle in after a long week of work and personal responsibilities. During moments like these, restaurant tasting menus are just the thing to leave me feeling pampered and refreshed. It’s kind of magical how the good food arrives, course by course, and I don’t have to make a single decision for a three hour period. For those feeling similarly inclined this weekend, book a table at Marché Moderne and leave everything in the hands of hospitality experts. The current tasting menu includes a Dungeness crab preparation served with bottarga brioche and a petite mug of the greatest bisque ever. Also on the menu is an impeccably seared scallop with a kumquat jam. 7862 Pacific Coast Highway, Newport Beach. —Cathy Chaplin

For a burger and martini night: the Golden Bull in Santa Monica

Much of LA is on Team Smashburger, but I have an occasional hankering for a more substantial restaurant burger — especially paired with a Hendricks martini (up with a twist, thank you very much). To satisfy that craving, I often find myself at old-school chophouse the Golden Bull in Santa Monica Canyon. There, a big, juicy patty is cloaked in melted smoked cheddar and topped with a slab of red onion, butter lettuce, tomato, pickles, and housemade “fancy” sauce. The sesame-dotted brioche bun is soft and sweet, the cheddar is just subtly smoky, and the kitchen gets your requested temperature on the patty correct (which I find essential when you’re ordering a larger burger like that). Yes, you should order a side of garlic and herb-dusted fries, served nice and hot, to go with it. And yes, you should have a martini, served ice-cold with a sidecar. I like to do all of the above in the bar, so I can have a view of the restaurant’s irreverent fish tank, but it’s an equally enjoyable burger-and-martini experience on the enclosed outdoor patio as well. 170 W. Channel Road, Santa Monica. —Karen Palmer

For all-day options in Orange County: Paragon

Sure, there are options for brunch all over Orange County. It’s the land of sun and surf and strip malls and easy eats, so brunch is a natural fit with the landscape. Still, few places are capable of turning an AM menu of avocado toast, chicken fried filet mignon, and duck fat gravy over tater tots into an experience. Here, weekend jazz helps to elevate the mood, fried chicken keeps people nibbling for hours, and a small, breezy patio keeps them comfortable. Paragon isn’t alone in what it’s trying to offer, but it is singular in its approach — and in a county with 8,000 other restaurants and only so much waterfront real estate, this laid-back spot with a full bar in Costa Mesa is doing more than enough. 331 Hyland Avenue, Costa Mesa. — Farley Elliott

For beachy vibes 25 miles away from the Pacific: De Buena Planta Silver Lake

Smack in the middle of Silver Lake is De Buena Planta, the Northeast LA sister restaurant with the same name in Venice. The restaurant leans towards both vegan and vegetarian dishes, but if there’s anywhere to be on a warm summer weekend, it’s the patio. It’s massive and festive, feeling very much like a party with lo-fi, relaxing beats from actual DJs. Owner Heather Tierney launched brunch in May, so that stunner of an open space is ready for weekend daytime hangouts that includes an incredible fluffy pancake with piloncillo maple syrup. No one will ever know it’s gluten-free. Try the huevos divorciados or chef Chaza Smith’s delicious plant-based take on chicharrones with rice paper. Not to be overlooked is the mezcal collection and refreshing cocktails and inventive bar team lead by Lee Zaremba. Note: always ask Pip for a recommendation. Book a reservation asap, this place fills up quickly. 2815 Sunset Boulevard, Silver Lake. —Mona Holmes