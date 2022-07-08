 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
A close up shot of a hot dog stand ready to serve customers, with hanging menu.
Tail O’ the Pup
Wonho Frank Lee

LA Legend Tail O’ the Pup Is Serving Hot Dogs Once Again

The preservation-minded 1933 Group has restored the historic 76-year-old street stand to its original glory. Here’s what to find inside

by Farley Elliott
Photos by Wonho Frank Lee

For a certain type of Angeleno, perhaps one with a deep personal history with the city (or just someone with a reverence for LA’s unique brand of nostalgia), there are few things quite like the Tail O’ the Pup stand. A 1946 legend left behind a generation ago, the stand is part of a casual street dining culture that is still pervasive in Los Angeles, even as the city continues to burst with big new openings and high-profile chefs. The stand has long represented, in its funky architectural way, the sunny disposition of many Angelenos, and, of course, the hot dogs have always been delicious.

Now after nearly a decade of misses and subtle moves, the 1933 Group — already famous for their love of rehabilitation over redevelopment in the dining space — is returning the Tail O’ the Pup to its rightful place along Santa Monica Boulevard in the heart of West Hollywood. The hot dog-shaped stand with its red and white streamers and mustard yellow design touches returns to life on July 20.

And it’s not just the Pup stand that is born anew. The 1933 Group has completely re-tuned the restaurant’s spare menu, expanding from the hot dogs to include corn dogs, a variety of fries (yes, there will be chili and cheese), burgers, fountain drinks, milkshakes, and soft serve. The dogs are still there, including several nods to the different decades in which Tail O’ the Pup has served — the 1946 option comes as a split dog with grilled onions and mustard, while the 1970 iteration is a full dog with ketchup and mustard, no onions. There’s a hot dog with bacon on it, there are jalapenos and sauerkraut finishes to be found, as well as veggie dogs, burgers, gluten-free buns, and even beer and wine. It’s all there, somehow the same and different after all these years.

A hot dog with mustard swizzled on top inside of a red cardboard sleeve.
An original 1946 hot dog

The space, too, has been redefined by the 1933 Group. The frontage for the original stand has been painstakingly replicated in full to pay homage to its place in programmatic architecture (or novelty architecture) history, wherein buildings are designed to emulate the things that they sell. Los Angeles is full of old nods to such whimsical designs, from tamale shops to camera stores, to the historic Chili Bowl where sushi restaurant Shunji lived for years. Fans can still walk up to order before snagging a booth, stool, or seat at the building behind, which is also decked out in classic whites, reds, and yellows. Food arrives on red trays or in bespoke paper wrappers, leaving fans to score a spot downstairs or at an attached second-story dining room.

Not one to leave a bit of history out of the story, the 1933 Group also acknowledges the history of the address itself at 8512 Santa Monica Boulevard via a plaque, noting that the Doors recorded music here including LA Woman. Again, for a certain type of history-facing Angeleno, it’s the overlapping details and hidden surprises that make this city so special. The 1933 Group knows this genre well, having built a legacy on restoration at hospitality spaces like Highland Park Bowl, Formosa Cafe, and Idle Hour in North Hollywood.

Tail O’ the Pup opens wide for fans of vintage architecture, hot dog aficionados, and everyone else on July 20 (National Hot Dog Day, naturally), keeping hours from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. (or later) moving forward. Expect some limited evening service hours at the address, around the corner from its previous home on La Cienega decades ago, between then and now.

A close, tilted shot of a hot dog drizzled with mustard on a red tray.
The Piggy Pup with bacon
A hot dog in a cardboard sleeve with orange cheese, diced onions, and more on top.
The Chili Cheeze Pup
A tray of options at a retro restaurant, including burgers and hot dogs.
A close up shot of a standing burger on its side with meat lace and lettuce.
The Pup Burger with crispy cheese
A square white box of yellow fries, orange cheese, and diced onions.
Chili cheese fries
A hand holds up swirled soft serve against a tile background.
Swirl soft serve
A fried hot dog on a stick within a red cardboard sleeve.
A classic corn dog
A puffy yellow bun with dogged burned eyes and a boiled hot dog on a paper sleeve.
The Puppy Dog, a simple hot dog on a puppy bun
A close up overhead photo of chili cheese hot dogs, fries, burgers, and more.
A tilted look at a hot dog stand in the shade at summertime.
The Tail O’ the Pup stand, with dining rooms in the background
An indoor-outdoor dining setup at a hot dog stand, with a second floor balcony.
A pickup counter inside of a hot dog restaurant with throwback looks.
The retro interior
A red and white tiled interior of a throwback hot dog restaurant, with fluorescent lights.
Booths, vintage photos, and more
Red and white booths inside of a retro restaurant selling hot dogs.
A yellow-tinted interior of a retro restaurant selling hot dogs.
A round booth in red and white with tile on the walls at a restaurant selling retro hot dogs.
A shaded red and white retro hot dog restaurant at daytime.
Outdoor seating, too
Red, white, and yellow touches at a retro hot dog restaurant at daytime.
Mustard yellow stools
Red and yellow touches going up the stairs at a second story restaurant selling hot dogs.
A red and white rooftop restaurant at sunset, selling throwback hot dogs.
Second story dining
A vintage design of a hot dog stand shown etched in glass inside a restaurant.
Two copper plaques on a white wall discussing the history of a restaurant in Los Angeles.
A nod to the history of the place, then and now

Tail O' the Pup

8512 Santa Monica Boulevard, West Hollywood, CA 90069
