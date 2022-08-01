The Hollywood Farmers Market Was Canceled Due to Active Shooter Incident

On July 31, the Hollywood Farmers Market — a favorite weekly stop for chefs and restaurants to stock up on fresh produce — was canceled due to a police standoff with an individual throwing things and firing shots from a balcony on the 1600 block of Cosmo Street (a block away from where the Sunday market takes place). According to NBC4, the man was taken into custody shortly before 11 a.m. by a SWAT team.

The market posted on its Instagram that all staff and vendors were unharmed. The incident is still under investigation.

A visual love letter to Los Angeles’s food scene

LA-born musical artist Meija (aka producer and songwriter Jamie Sierota) is paying tribute to Los Angeles and its food scene in the video for his new single “No More Excuses.” The video, released last week, features Randy’s Donuts, In-N-Out, Pink’s Hot Dogs, Norm’s Diner, Canter’s Deli, Musso and Frank, Genghis Cohen, Belle’s Bagels, Fat & Flour, Kazunori, Phillipe’s, Burritos La Palma, Chengdu Taste, and Cielito Lindo. Check it out below.

Jerk everything this weekend

The Roots & Yam Jerk Festival returns this weekend, taking over Exposition Park on August 6 and August 7. At the sixth annual installment of the event, attendees can enjoy everything from jerk chicken to jerk pineapple, Caribbean food, live bands, DJs, dancing, and more. Tickets ($100 to $260), which must be purchased in advance, can be found on Eventbrite.

A whole new world of inflation

It turns out even the Magic Kingdom isn’t immune to rising food and labor costs: The Los Angeles Times reports that food and drink prices at Disneyland have gone up as much as 12% over the past two years. L.A. Taco, meanwhile, takes a closer look at how inflation has impacted taco trucks in East LA, with writer Yaileen Ramos seeing how far she could stretch $10 on a recent visit to a few trucks at Eagle Street and Atlantic Avenue.

Imagine the pastabilities

Chef Diego Argoti’s “street pasta” pop-up Estrano returns tonight, setting up shop in the alley at 1700 Naud Street with a menu featuring juicy lucy ravioli, Nashville hot frog legs, Mongolian beef bone marrow pie with saffron pasta, street corn Parmesan gelato, and more. It starts around 8 p.m.