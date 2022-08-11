Westside Doughnut Truck Secures $9 Million for Brick-and-Mortar Expansion

Doughnuts are an indelible part of Angeleno food culture. And while Cambodian-owned shops have dominated the genre for generations, new players are always welcome to join the fray. Hawaii-founded Holey Grail Donuts recently raised $9 million through venture capital financing and is looking to make waves in the Southland with two brick-and-mortar locations. “We anticipate opening our Santa Monica storefront in October 2022 and our Larchmont store in early 2023,” co-founder Nile Dreiling tells Eater via email. Notable investors include skateboard pro Tony Hawk, Third Eye Blind singer Stephan Jenkins, and Meadowood chef Christopher Kostow, among others.

Founded by siblings Hana and Nile Dreiling in 2018, Holey Grail is known for its taro-based doughnuts and sustainability-minded ethos. The company currently operates shops in Hanalei and Honolulu, in addition to food trucks in Waikiki and Los Angeles. Nile resides in Los Angeles, while Hana lives on Oahu.

80th annual Nisei Week Japanese Festival returns to Little Tokyo

Celebrate Japanese and Japanese American heritage at the 80th annual Nisei Week Japanese Festival from Saturday, August 13 through Sunday, August 21. The event includes free, family-friendly cultural events, interactive activities, live music, and more.

Reservations available now for Clueless-themed brunch this fall

For those who can’t get enough ‘90s nostalgia, now’s the time to book a seat for the upcoming Clueless-themed brunch, a one-time event taking place on September 17 at Lanea in Santa Monica. Tickets cost $55 and includes a main dish and a drink.

Soulmate brings happy hour to West Hollywood

Dig into $2 oysters, $10 wagyu steak tartare, and $12 pork belly sliders at West Hollywood’s Soulmate, Monday through Friday from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Drinks are priced from $8 to $10 and include rosé sangria and gin and tonics. Peruse the full menu here.

Kazunori opens seventh LA outlet in Studio City

Starting today, the former Sushi Nozawa space at 11288 Ventura Boulevard in Studio City will be converted into hand roll bar Kazunori. The previous occupant, Sugarfish, recently moved to the Shops at Sportsmen’s Lodge.

La Monarca Bakery debuts breakfast burritos

Local Mexican bakery chain La Monarca is serving a line of breakfast burritos made on its popular housemade flour tortillas. The array of fillings includes beef machaca, chicken mole, soy chorizo, roasted potatoes with salsa verde, and bean and cheese. Look out for biscuit breakfast sandwiches starting in September.