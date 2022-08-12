Gwyneth Paltrow Goopifies the LA Pizza Game With Gluten-Free Square Pies

The Goop-ification of Los Angeles continues: Gwyneth Paltrow’s ghost kitchen empire is expanding with a new gluten-free pizza and pasta operation called Goop Superfina, now available for delivery or pickup in Studio City and launching in Santa Monica on August 31. Goop Superfina joins its brethren Goop Kitchen, known for its salads and bowls, and Goop Rotisserie, which offers rotisserie chicken and elevated side dishes. Like the two concepts that came before it, Superfina is headed up on the culinary side by Per Se and the Restaurant at Meadowood alum Kim Floresca.

Goop Superfina’s menu offers 12-by-12-inch square thin-crust, crisp-bottomed pizzas made from a fermented, sugar-free rice-flour dough. The square shape, Floresca explains, is intended to maximize the space in a pizza delivery box. Pies include the Pepperoni Potts (made with Zoe’s Pepperoni; Marvel fans will get the pun), Kale-ifornia Love (topped with turkey sausage, braised kale, spicy Calabrian chili tomato sauce, fior di latte, and parmesan), the cheese-free Naked Pie, and the vegetable-laden Living on the Veg. Dipping options include a dairy-free ranch, GCC (“Goop Certified Clean”*) chili oil shallot crunch, and marinara sauce.

There are a couple of kids’ pies, including the no-fuss Cheese & Thank You, rice flour pasta options like penne with GP’s (that would be Gwyneth Paltrow) turkey Bolognese, sides including garlicky broccolini, and a few salads, like a kale slaw and a little gem caesar. Floresca clarifies that while all of the menu options are gluten-free, they are not considered celiac-friendly, so those with celiac disease should take note.

*According to the Goop Kitchen website, GCC products contain no processed sugars, processed foods, gluten, dairy, peanuts, or preservatives.

Toasting Gracias Madre

OG plant-based Mexican spot, Gracias Madre, is celebrating the release of its cookbook with drinks, passed appetizers, and a cocktail demo from Maxwell Reis on the West Hollywood restaurant’s patio this Sunday, August 14 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets ($125) to the event, which is co-hosted by Now Serving, include a $25 gift card for a future Gracias Madre meal.

Snack time in West Adams

Clothing and lifestyle shop Brother Brother is hosting a Midnite Market with Midnite Snack magazine on its outdoor patio at 4645 W. Washington Boulevard this Saturday, August 13 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event will feature vegan tostadas from Comal LA, skewers from Snack Bar, CBD milkshakes from Discocat, wine from Vinovore, and more.

Pop-up parade

Schellz Pizza Co. is bringing its Detroit-style pies to Gamboge in Downtown LA (1822 N. Broadway) today and tomorrow, August 12 and 13. Snag a pie made from Hokkaido-style dough and topped with everything from smoked bacon to roasted mushrooms starting at 5 p.m.

Score a Philly-style sandwich this Saturday, August 13 at Pacific Steak & Hoagie’s pickup-only pop-up. The menu features a cheesesteak, as well as pistachio pesto chicken cutlet and eggplant cutlet sandwiches. Orders must be placed by midnight tonight.

Yellow Paper Burger is bringing its signature “shrettuce” and chopped chile-topped patties to the Grand Ole Echo (1822 Sunset Boulevard) this Sunday, August 14, starting at 5 p.m. As a bonus, the pop-up will also serve a chili-topped Frito pie for the first time.