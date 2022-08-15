One of America’s Most Celebrated BBQ Pitmasters Is Smoking Up LA Soon

A quickly-expanding California barbecue maestro is coming to Los Angeles this month. Matt Horn of Oakland’s Michelin-rated Horn Barbecue will be in town on Sunday, August 28 as part of a robust lineup of talent for Smorgasburg’s annual BBQ Day. The weekend-only food bazaar is bringing in not only Horn, widely considered to be among the best barbecue operators on the West Coast (if not America), it’s also partnering with a ton of local talent like Zef BBQ out of Simi Valley, Domestic BBQ, and more. The Sunday event will also see a few collaborations, like A’s BBQ teaming up with Evil Cooks, and River St. BBQ joining forces with Midwest pop-up Comfy Pup. Of course, existing Smorgasburg barbecue vendors will also be in attendance like the Bad Jew, Black Sugar Ribs, Smoke Queen, and frequent Smorgasburg tenant Moo’s Craft Barbecue.

Can’t make the event with Matt Horn? Smorgasburg vendor Smoke Queen BBQ will be popping up once again in Orange County on August 19 at the OC Wine Mart in the city of Orange, selling evening brisket and ribs (and more) from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Expansion and growth

The Red Chickz, one of social media’s biggest hot chicken phenomenons, is set to open a second LA location at 10100 Venice Boulevard in Culver City on August 20. What’s more, the company is expanding into vegetarian offerings with a spiced hot cauliflower sandwich instead of chicken.

Meanwhile Hermosa Beach waterside option Silvio’s BBQ has received an overhaul and a new name: Silvio’s South American Lounge & Grill. The (re)introduction for the community comes with a deal as well: now through September, a weekday “social hour” from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. will include 50 percent off some of the restaurant’s newest menu items.

A cider event

Lincoln Heights hotspot Benny Boy Brewing is at it again, throwing a Spanish-style cider party on August 27. Dubbed the Txotx party, the event will feature free-flowing barrels of crisp cider, where ticket holders ($35) actually line up to snag pours from a non-stop cider stream. There will of course also be Basque snacks, pizzas, and more available.

Pizza for the people

Missing La Morra’s blistery pizzas over in the Beverly Grove area? The flash-frozen takeaway versions can now be found inside of Joan’s on Third, so locals can still snag any pie they like.