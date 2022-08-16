A Hidden New Sushi Contender Is Serving Up Dry-Aged Fish in Culver City

Sustainable seafood spot Fiish has upped its game in Culver City, moving from its smaller original, more takeout-friendly pop-up location from earlier this year to the former Hayden space in the back corner of the Platform development. Chef-owner Colin Whitbread and partner Jamo Willis (along with executive chef Cody Requejo) are now able to expand their on-site production for the casual Japanese menu, moving further into things like dry-aging while expanding the menu to include a full omakase option that can also be done completely vegan. For a la carte diners, expect starters, salads, nigiri by the piece, and larger entrees like miso salmon or coconut curry kanpachi. The 100-seat restaurant now offers a full variety of beer and wine as well as sake and shochu, which are also used for cocktails. Catch Fiish Wednesday through Sunday for lunch and dinner at 8820 Washington Boulevard.

A brand new block party

The Melrose Hill neighborhood is coming together at Melrose and Western to throw one big block party on Saturday, August 20. The event will feature a ton of known restaurant names, including Kuya Lord, Ggiata, Heavy Handed, and Bridgetown Roti, among others. Better still, the hours-long event runs from 4 p.m. until midnight.

New locations

Dino’s Famous Chicken, the Pico Boulevard legend, is expanding its reach into Pasadena with a new ghost kitchen setup as part of Kitchen United. While not a standalone restaurant, the new outpost should allow the family-owned restaurant to grow its presence in the area — and for fans to score some of that red-tinged, flamed-licked chicken, served over fries. The jump is part of a planned post-ish-pandemic expansion undertaken by the family.

Meanwhile plant-based pasta and wine bar Sestina has opened at the Westfield Century City. The Matthew Kenney project features an L-shaped bar, patio seating, and room for pastas, starters, pizza, and more.

A closure in Silver Lake

Portland-born Blue Star Donuts has closed in Silver Lake, leaving a note behind that simply reads: “We are so very sad to announce that we had to close... this closure is due to circumstances completely beyond our control, and we’re looking for a sweet new spot to move to.”

Street vendor attacks

ABC7 has disturbing video of a man in Woodland Hills destroying a food vendor’s table. The incident is just the latest in a long line of tirades against vendors, including an angry, threatening attack by a man in Long Beach earlier this month, as reported by LA Taco.

All new brews

Los Angeles Ale Works is now open at Culver City’s Ivy Station, reports Hopped. The taproom, an offshoot of the Hawthorne-based brewery, arrives with 25 taps, an 800-square-foot patio, and a an urban warehouse design complete with boxy blonde wood tables and tall cement pillars.