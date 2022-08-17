A Group of LA Chef Stars to Open a Big Mexican Hangout Along the Coast

The powerhouse group of LA chefs behind hit Solvang restaurant Coast Range are at it again, this time adding a casual-cool Mexican restaurant to the region. The forthcoming Campo del Sol takes over at the Succulent Cafe space in downtown Solvang, with a planned opening slated or this fall that will include lots of queso, enchiladas, sizzling fajitas, and more. There are already ideas for big Mexican brunch, as well as a robust cocktail program that leans into mezcal and tequila and is run by Joseph Sabato (the Bazaar). Expect the more than 3,000 square foot indoor-outdoor restaurant to open in time for fall trips and wine tasting.

Just as with Coast Range, the steakhouse and attached bar that became a tourism hub for sleepy Solvang during the pandemic, this latest effort is led by Anthony Carron (800 Degrees, Top Round) and Steven Fretz (Top Round, Church Key). Other partners include executive chefs Chris Fox and Ryan Foley (Nic’s on Beverly), barman Sabato, and Hillary Calhoun.

A new day at the Dresden

What does Los Feliz legend the Dresden look like without longtime lounge singer Marty Roberts? Resy’s blog says that the bar/restaurant is beginning a new chapter, but it’s not without some sadness for the way things were.

Fried chicken near the beach

Bay Area transplant Starbird Chicken is expanding deeper into LA. Previously the team had been only operating pop-up kitchens in Lawndale and Koreatown, but now they’re going legit with an arrival in Hermosa Beach this fall. Expect lots of fried chicken spread across bowls and sandwiches, as well as sides, wings, and more.

A sustainable meat party

Cochon 555’s Heritage Fire tour comes to Los Angeles on October 2, landing at the Westin Bonaventure Hotel on Figueroa. General admission tickets are $99, which includes discussions about ethical sourcing in meat as well as tastings from a variety of stations accompanied by sips from wine, craft beer, and distillery brands.

A rough time in Hollywood

ABC7 has more details on the attempted robbery and rough-up of a Hollywood restaurant customer, where the owner of the place — Timothy Ratcliff of Shin Hollywood — actually managed to subdue the alleged perpetrator before he could get away. Video of the incident has been floating around the internet for the past few days, and the local news channel caught up with Ratcliff to hear his side of things.

A new face in Echo Park

According to local blog the Eastsider, Seattle’s own Biscuit & Bean is coming to Echo Park in the closed Cuscatleca Bakery space on Sunset. There’s no timetable for opening, but there is a new Instagram page at the ready.

From fried chicken to dumplings

LA Times food series the Bucket List is back, and this time instead of focusing on fried chicken writer Jenn Harris is tackling all things dumpling, in its many phases, permutations, and restaurant forms. Check out the trailer for the online series below, including features from more than a few well-known local chefs and owners.