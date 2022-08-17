 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

It’s War as Americana Signs New Soup Dumpling Restaurant for Din Tai Fung Space

Singapore-based Paradise Dynasty, known for its colorful xiao long bao, will take over the soon to be vacated Din Tai Fung address in Glendale, with DTF moving to the Galleria

by Farley Elliott
Paradise Dynasty’s multi-colored soup dumplings in a tray.
Xiao long bao from Paradise Dynasty
Paradise Dynasty

It’s been a summer of dumpling drama in Los Angeles, thanks to a big shake up at outdoor Rick Caruso-owned mall the Americana at Brand in Glendale. Last month, Eater was first to report that Taiwanese behemoth Din Tai Fung would be leaving the development, heading across the street instead to the Glendale Galleria. Now Eater has learned exclusively that none other than Paradise Dynasty, a separate dumpling operator known for its colorful food and booming growth across Asia, will take up at the former Din Tai Fung space. Talk about scandalous.

A lease for the new Paradise Dynasty has just been inked, and an opening date is not yet known. This will be the first Los Angeles location for the brand, after making its United States debut further down the coast at the upscale South Coast Plaza in Orange County. Known for its multi-colored xiao long bao soup dumplings and other dishes, Paradise Dynasty has become the big, bold new kid on the dumpling block across much of Asia as of late. The news of this new LA location comes just as the Singapore-based Paradise Group celebrates one year at South Coast Plaza, and is certainly a big get for the Americana.

That’s not to say that Din Tai Fung, a stalwart in the soup dumpling genre that has expanded across America in the past two decades, is losing steam. The company had long needed a larger footprint in Glendale, making the decision to move across the street even easier thanks to plans for a robust new build-out with lots of outdoor seating.

a group of workers in masks and French chef’s hats pleat dumplings from behind glass at a restaurant.
Workers at Paradise Dynasty at South Coast Plaza
Wonho Frank Lee

As for Paradise Dynasty, expect a full rebrand of the 8,000 square foot Americana space, including more patio room as well. There will also be space within that square footage for a smaller outpost of sister concept Le Shrimp Noodle Bar, which already exists in Orange County.

“We couldn’t be more excited to expand to LA,” Paradise Group CEO Eldwin Chua says in a statement to Eater. “ We feel there is no better location than the Americana at Brand for our first LA location, and can’t wait to bring our soup dumplings to LA alongside an array of northern and southern Chinese cuisine.” The lease was brokered by Danny Liao and John Kim of Miren, Inc., with a targeted opening date of summer 2024.

Paradise Dynasty

3333 Bristol Street, , CA 92626 (714) 617-4630 Visit Website
Foursquare

Din Tai Fung

400 South Baldwin Avenue, , CA 91007 (626) 446-8588 Visit Website

More From Eater LA

The Latest

After Years Away, a Legendary Hollywood Dive Bar Turns on the Neon Once More

By Farley Elliott

Filed under:

A Group of LA Chef Stars to Open a Big Mexican Hangout Along the Coast

By Farley Elliott

A Punk Vegan Hangout Heads Into a Very Well-Known Silver Lake Space

By Farley Elliott

Filed under:

A Hidden New Sushi Contender Is Serving Up Dry-Aged Fish in Culver City

By Farley Elliott

After Two Dark Years, a Fresh New French Restaurant Opens at Historic Culver Hotel

By Farley Elliott

Best Dishes Eater Editors Ate This Week

Follow Eater editors each week as they share their favorite dishes around town

By Eater Staff

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater Los Angeles newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world