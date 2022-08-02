Redditors Recommend These LA Restaurants — For Your Enemies

An entertaining, yet admittedly mean-spirited, thread posted on Reddit on Sunday begins with the question, “Looking for a poor quality yet expensive restaurant to suggest to an enemy. Any suggestions?”

It turns out Angelenos do have suggestions, with Barton G, Sur, Yamashiro Hollywood, BOA Steakhouse, and many other local spots garnering commentary on everything from menu prices to food quality. One user said of celebrity magnet The Ivy, “I’ve never had a more bland tornado of flavors.” Read the entire thread here.

Sourdough pizza, 90210

Full Proof Pizza, the sourdough pizza pop-up started within Culver City’s Lodge Bread Co., has expanded to a standalone location (in a former Domino’s, no less) at 371 South Doheny Drive in Beverly Hills. In a compact space with strong 80s vibes, Or Amsalam and Alex Phaneuf are putting out 12- and 18-inch naturally leavened New York-style pies that range from classics like margherita and pepperoni to “signature” pies like potato and leek, burrata and zucchini, and a spicy eggplant version dotted with housemade sambal. The outpost — a predecessor to a larger, sit-down location in the works in Brentwood — is open daily from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Netflix, now what?

The Los Angeles Times stops by Dollar Hits, one of the restaurants featured in the new Netflix series Street Food. Writer Jonah Valdez finds the Historic Filipinotown restaurant, which serves charcoal-grilled skewers in a strip-mall parking lot, buzzing with new faces who had seen the series and traveled from all over Los Angeles (and beyond) to try it. Read the article.

Baked goods galore in Long Beach

Chef Cameron Slaugh (formerly the executive chef of Osteria La Buca) has opened an ambitious bakery, Nonna Mercato, at 3722 Atlantic Avenue in Long Beach. As it ramps up to launch a dine-in menu, Nonna Mercato is currently offering a selection of rotating pastries, hand-shaped breads, New York-style bagels, cakes, and more, along with coffee from Stereoscope. To-go “Nonna at Home” fresh pastas, sauces, and dinners, such as a black truffle chicken dinner, are also available for pre-order. Nonna Mercato is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.

No more booze at Bottom’s Up

Also in Long Beach, NBC reports that local watering hole Bottom’s Up has lost its liquor license after a father and his young daughter were killed in a fatal crash. According to NBC, the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control also found that Bottom’s Up was “involved in illegally selling drugs like cocaine, ecstasy (MDMA), oxycodone, and cannabis, at the licensed location.” Read more.

A fish-filled weekend

This weekend marks the Día del Pescador celebration at Socalo, Mary Sue Milliken and Susan Feniger’s modern Mexican restaurant in Santa Monica. Executive chef Gio Lopez and GM Donald Swartz have created a special menu to run from August 4 to August 7, which includes Peruvian ceviche, crispy San Francisco bay anchovies, and new cocktails such as the Hazy Guyaba, with mezcal, guava, lime, and agave. Check out the whole menu below, and make reservations here.