Eagle Rock’s Popular Little Beast Restaurant Gets New Owner, and It’s Someone Very Familiar

Nine-year-old cozy neighborhood bistro Little Beast has a new owner in Eagle Rock, and they’re familiar faces in the neighborhood. Monique King and Paul Rosenbluh have stepped in to take control of the popular corner property, after operating the busy retro diner Cindy’s across the street for years. King and Rosenbluh are longtime locals who also own Fox’s in Altadena and have been fans of Little Beast and its charming 1911-era converted Craftsman home for years. Now they’re in as owners, with King back in the kitchen nightly for the first time in years.

“I’m a bit of a ‘more is more’ person,” says King by phone when discussing changes to the menu. “My idea of a neighborhood bistro will be more globally influenced, and I’m also going to touch on my deep relationship with this city as a native Angeleno.” That might mean small tweaks in some places (roasted lamb shoulder for the bolognese instead of ground lamb, for example) and bigger changes elsewhere, but at its heart, the design, name, and focus will remain the same. “We’re keeping the burger,” laughs King. “It’s definitely going to remain a neighborhood bistro.”

Eat like a bear

Looking for an Italian beef sandwich in the style of hit show The Bear? The Chicago favorite is now a new menu item at Eastside Italian Deli’s two locations in Chinatown and Los Feliz, respectively. Take a look at their creation below.

Outdoor bar nights in Los Feliz

Los Feliz bar Pinky’s has a new open-air setup to know about. Running Friday and Saturday nights in the brick-lined alleyway in front of the bar, the late-evening satellite set-up will feature its own exclusive menu of $14 drinks. The vinyl DJ sets and other music from inside the actual Pinky’s space will be piped out to the patio, with hours running until 1:15 a.m.

An updated direction in Hollywood

Mama Shelter has a new chef and menu thanks to Jonathan Kim (Water Grill, Providence). The native Angeleno is leaning into staple hotel flavors (think avocado toast, breakfast plates, and club sandwiches) while also adding options like a wagyu rib cap for dinner, a lobster cavatelli, and more. The updates are available across both the rooftop and the ground floor restaurant and can be found from breakfast through lunch, happy hour, and dinner.

New eats in Orange County

Japanese-Italian restaurant Ini Ristorante is ready for its big reveal, after softly serving up limited hours to local Fountain Valley diners for a little while now. Steaks, pastas, pizzas, and sides can be found from lunch through dinner daily from the busy Kei Concepts team, one of Orange County’s most prolific young restaurant groups.

Welcome to Echo Park

Semi-hidden Indonesian spot Aldea by Farm Cup is now open inside the former Winsome space at 1115 Sunset Boulevard. The restaurant quietly opened for brunch earlier this month and is now doing evening bar seating as well, Wednesday through Sunday. Reservations and a peek at the menu can be found on the restaurant’s website.