A Beloved Local Coffee Roaster Comes to Life in Echo Park

Echo Park has a new coffee shop, and it’s from a familiar name: Canyon Coffee, which launched in the neighborhood back in 2016, opened its first brick-and-mortar location at 1559 Echo Park Avenue this week. In the minimalist-but-warm shop done up in Douglas fir, birch, and Portuguese limestone, owners Ally Walsh and Casey Wojtalewicz are offering drip coffees, espresso drinks, tea, and several lattes on tap, including oat, fig, and pistachio matcha iterations.

The couple tapped chef James Wayman, formerly of Nana’s Bakery and Pizza in Mystic, CT, to create a succinct food menu of toasts, with toppings ranging from peanut butter to labneh to tuna on thick slices of Bub & Grandma’s spelt polenta or gluten-free Breadblok bread. There’s also a seasonal tomato sandwich, made with Tutti Frutti tomatoes, herb mayo, shiro miso, lettuce, olive oil, and lemon on Bub & Grandma’s focaccia. A selection of ceramic mugs from the likes of Peter Shire and Atelier Lips, as well as Canyon’s own mugs and coffee beans, are available for sale. Daily hours are 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Chateau Marmont workers unionize

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the iconic yet beleaguered Chateau Marmont has struck a deal with workers to unionize with Unite Here Local 11. Over the years, the hotel has seen lawsuits claiming sexual misconduct and discrimination, as well as protests and a boycott supported by the likes of Jane Fonda and Issa Rae. The next step is for a bargaining committee to begin negotiations on a first contract.

Tuna chops come to the Westside

Carla Cafe, which launched its popular sandwich and salad pop-up during the pandemic and was previously serving out of the West Hollywood nightclub Bootsy Bellows, has moved its operations to Santa Monica’s Colony Kitchen. That means its beloved tuna chop and chicken pesto sandwiches are now available for pickup at 11419 Santa Monica Boulevard and delivery to all of the westside, Tuesday through Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

El Toreo Café reopens

After 10 months of refurbishment work, historic Old Pasadena Mexican restaurant El Toreo Café will reopen its doors this Sunday, August 28. The restaurant, which first opened in 1948, was brought under new management last year. This Sunday’s grand reopening celebration, taking place at 21 South Fair Oaks Avenue at 3 p.m., will include a ribbon cutting with Pasadena mayor Victor Gordon and an appearance by celebrity chef Aaron Sanchez.

Tacos 1986 hits Studio City

With locations already up and running in Beverly Grove, downtown, Burbank, Westwood, and more, local taco darling Tacos 1986 continues its expansion across the city, with a new Studio City location celebrating its grand opening today. Head to 11288 Ventura Boulevard to satisfy any adobada vampiro, asada quesadilla, or mushroom taco cravings.