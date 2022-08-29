Yeastie Boys Expands Its Fleet to Six Bagel Trucks This Fall

Yeastie Boys Bagels will add two new trucks to its fleet over the next few months. That news comes straight from Yeastie owner Evan Fox, who is months away from reaching eight years in operation.

Fox confirmed a fifth truck will park full-time on Abbot Kinney near Westminster starting Wednesday, though some might’ve already spotted the truck in Venice on weekends. Truck number six launches in late September or early October, spending weekends in Pacific Palisades, and weekdays in the Arts District next to Stumptown Coffee Roasters on Seventh and Santa Fe.

Shooting at a Boyle Heights bar

Early Sunday morning, Los Angeles police officers arrived at the Holiday Bar in Boyle Heights and found two women and four men suffering from gunshot wounds, reports ABC-7. An LAPD spokesperson described the shooting as an incident that started as a verbal dispute that escalated into a physical altercation.

A strong opening for Kevin Hart’s plant-based restaurant

The Los Angeles Times reports that hundreds filled into Hart House on opening day. Actor Kevin Hart debuted his new fast food restaurant last Thursday, and Hart’s Instagram showed that there were substantial crowds. Apparently, the demand was high, as the vegan restaurant sold out of burgers, tots, oat milkshakes, and chicken sandwiches.

Friendly competition between two taqueros

L.A. Taco filed a story profiling two trompo-style taqueros who set up shop across the street from each other in West LA. The respected Brothers Cousins dominated the corner at Sawtelle and National, until Oaxacan stand Tacos Zempoal Mixe recently set up shop.

Mil bakery’s new pop-up

On Instagram, Mil announced a recurring weekend pop-up at Hanchic every weekend, starting this Friday. Every Monday, staff will take pre-orders at 8 a.m. The bakery is in search of a permanent home to keep selling its milk cream buns, miso honey cinnamon rolls, and black sesame mochi cake bars.