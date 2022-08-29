Cheese Crust Sensation Lowkey Breakfast Burritos Goes Legit in Hollywood

Great news for fans of all things cheese crust: Lowkey Burritos is finally going permanent. After a few hiccups and false starts, longtime pop-up cook Matt Stevanus has secured a new walk-up location in Hollywood, with plans to open as soon as this weekend.

Stevanus is putting Lowkey Burritos, the viral breakfast burrito sensation that has become a nationally known name (in part thanks to the once-novel use of a crispy layer of exterior cheese on the tortillas), inside the former home of Besties Burgers at 5940 Sunset Boulevard. Besties opened earlier this year as part of the large corner compound of Ronnie Muñoz, which also includes Ronnie’s Kitchen + Cocktails restaurant and Mexican hangout Todos Santos. Now Besties is no more — the final day of service was yesterday — and Lowkey Burritos is coming in.

The move is meaningful for Stevanus, who first began selling burritos out of a Downtown parking lot by himself, hauling equipment in a minivan and setting up to serve in the shadow of Los Angeles’s biggest buildings. The stand began attracting a wider audience shortly thereafter, and soon Lowkey was a certified internet sensation popping up from Torrance and Long Beach to Downtown, Koreatown, and beyond. Stevanus previously planned to open a physical location in Koreatown, but those plans fell through a while back. Now the dream is real, and fans will be able to score burritos from a stable weekly location starting this long Labor Day weekend.

“I’m here to help Matt grow as much as possible,” Muñoz tells Eater, adding that he’ll be working to help get Lowkey off the ground this weekend and beyond by offering support from his years of restaurant work. Stevanus, meanwhile, thanked fans and customers for their years of support on social media, adding that more details on timing and future operating hours should come this week.

Lowkey Burritos has been a key piece in greater LA’s more recent breakfast burrito boom, which is now dominated by players of all sizes and shapes. And while many have since copied Stevanus’s cheese crust, Lowkey retains its loyal and longtime fan following, many of whom have been supporters since the Downtown days. Even now, with some of the region’s best breakfast burritos cooking up everywhere from restaurants to Home Depot parking lots, Lowkey remains a vital stop for true breakfast burrito lovers.