SGV’s Popular Quick-Service Sushi Spot Yama Seafood Expands to West LA

San Gabriel’s popular Yama Seafood has expanded to West LA with its array of prepared sushi rolls, sashimi, and nigiri in a space called Yama Sushi Sake Attitude on the corner of National and Barrington. Yama Seafood partnered with EJL Entertainment (The Kohno Family) to provide investment funds to help grow the business beyond its SGV roots.

For the past 38 years, Yama Seafood has been a terrific quick-service sushi spot that also offers big family platters for parties and events. Now Yama will be able to serve a totally different part of Los Angeles County, with a similar menu of sushi trays, platters, and sashimi, though this West LA outlet will have katsu, somen salad, and even vegan sushi options to cater to the Westside. Though already open, Yama Seafood says it’ll celebrate a grand opening weekend from August 19 to 21. Currently hours run from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Fat Sal’s goes for number six

Venice is the next location of sandwich shop Fat Sal’s, which has expanded to six shops now. Fat Sal’s in Venice opens on August 5 with half-off sandwiches from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Zef ‘cue in WeHo

Zef BBQ is popping up at Employees Only in West Hollywood, serving smoked meats and more on August 9 from 6 p.m. until sold out, which it likely will given the San Fernando Valley pop-up’s overall popularity.

Jinya’s expansion to a Colorado casino

If ever out in Colorado, Los Angeles-based Ramen Jinya has opened a shop inside Ameristar Casino at Blackhawk outside of Denver, serving its trademark tonkotsu and other Japanese noodles. Jinya has expanded to 46 locations nationwide, making it one of the most prolific ramen restaurants in the country.

Jichan’s Onigiri has closed up

SGV’s Jichan’s Onigiri-ya, which opened four years ago, has closed after taking in a large number of customers in its final two weeks of business. After initially debuting at the 626 Night Market, Jichan’s opened a strip mall location in Monterey Park in 2019.

Vintage photos of the LAX Hyatt Regency are worth perusing

The Hyatt Regency next to LAX started out life in 1964 as one of the most architecturally impressive hotels in Los Angeles, with a design by Welton Becket. The space-age-era hotel had a famous Penthouse hotel when it opened, and was the tallest building on Century Boulevard due to FAA regulations. Anyway, check out these galleries on Instagram with photos by well-known midcentury photographer Julius Shulman.