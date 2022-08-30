A Beloved 50-Year Chinese Restaurant Has Closed Forever in Chinatown

Chinese Friends Restaurant has closed its doors in Chinatown, ending a remarkable 50-year run for the restaurant on Broadway. The current owners are retiring, meaning no more kung pao chicken, mushu burritos, or sizzling rice soup. “We’ve had the pleasure of serving the community for 50 years,” says a note taped to the door, “and now it is time for us to close this chapter and enjoy our retirement.”

Per longtime food writer David Chan in the below video, Chinese Friends was among the first non-Cantonese restaurants to open in Chinatown back in 1972, and was early on the scene for a broad new wave of Chinese and Taiwanese immigrants to Los Angeles. The final day of service was Monday, August 29.

And another loss

Well, it’s official. After a fluctuating couple of years, small Westside group Kayndaves has officially pulled the plug on all of its locations. Across nearly 21 years of business, fans could find Kayndaves locations in Culver City, on the Sunset Strip, and beyond, but now all have closed permanently, with a note sent to longtime customers reading: “All good things come to an end. And for Kayndaves the end is now.”

But also, some openings

Los Feliz Mexican restaurant Encanto has been quietly churning along for half a year, tinkering with its design, menu, and even staffing for much of that time. Now the corner restaurant is ready for a bigger reveal, with plans for a grand opening party on Thursday, September 8 to show off the fully realized food-and-drink menu and the finished dining room. What’s more, the restaurant is now offering weekend brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday.

Meanwhile, Cha Cha Matcha has opened at the Westfield Century City, keeping daily hours from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The group already has two locations in Venice and West Hollywood, respectively, and this glass-enclosed new mall outlet comes with some signature deep green and heavy pink tones.

And celebrations

The Parm Boyz pop-up is back on Monday, September 5, throwing a Labor Day party with the Ronan team on Melrose that will include all the usual hits like chicken and eggplant Parm, Caesar salad, tiramisu, and more. Prix-fixe tickets are $40 a pop, and takeout will also be available.

Further east, Gogo’s Tacos on Beverly is turning one this week, which means it’s time for a party. Expect $1 tacos all day long at the colorful, casual corner building at 3660 Beverly.