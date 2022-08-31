After 12 Good Years, a South Pasadena Restaurant Legend Moves On

South Pasadena lunchtime staple Fiore Market Cafe is in new hands, with owner Bill Disselhorst announcing on social media that he has sold his beloved 12-year-old restaurant to Linda Grace, who owns the nearby San Marino Cafe. Grace has been a longtime local operator herself, and Disselhorst — whose wife and co-owner died in 2017 — says that the place will be in great hands moving forward. “I am so grateful that she is the one to carry on the tradition,” says Disselhorst on Instagram. “It’s been an amazing run.”

Patty melt deals

Looking for a deal? Goldburger is selling its patty melts for $3 off all week long at both the Highland Park and Los Feliz locations, so now’s a good time to get over to score some even-more-inexpensive eats from one of LA’s best burger makers.

Openings and returns

The group behind Brophy Bros. in Ventura has expanded, adding On the Alley as a casual new spot at Ventura Harbor Village. While this outlet still offers harbor-view seating and a patio, expect more walk-up, casual vibes and a menu that leans into basics like breakfast burritos, smoothies, burgers, and some staple seafood dishes like fish and chips, oysters, and ceviche. On the Alley is open now at 1559 Spinnaker Drive in Ventura.

Go Get Em Tiger is returning to the Music Center in Downtown after a long time away during the pandemic. The small standalone shop is open from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Tuesday to Friday, as well as for ongoing Music Center events.

Sweetgreen is now open in Beverly Hills at 251 N. Beverly Drive. The 3,100 square-foot space has room for two dozen diners inside and another 10 outside, though it’ll mostly be used for by the app-heavy pickup crowds in the immediate area.

Dumpling talk

This season’s first episode of the LA Times food series the Bucket List is up and running. This go-round will focus on the wide world of dumplings, beginning with soup dumplings from the San Gabriel Valley.