Sawtelle’s Beloved Kiriko Sushi Closed Last Night, After 23 Years in Business

Last week, Sawtelle’s sushi specialist Kiriko Sushi announced on Facebook that it would be closing after 23 years in business. Chef-owner Ken Namba told Eater that he sold the business and a new restaurant with a different name will take its place. Last night, August 30, was the restaurant’s last night of service.

Namba said that following an upcoming hand surgery, he will likely open a new restaurant. “It’s been a long career, and I’ve used my hands so much,” said Namba. “If I can, we will come back with a new and nearby restaurant.”

Kiriko was nestled on that popular slice of Olympic Boulevard near Sawtelle. Namba set up shop there in 1999, well before Sawtelle Japantown/West LA became the buzzy stretch it is now, and earned a loyal following over the years. He did so by creating consistently delicious sushi and sashimi at approachable prices. A nine-piece omakase with fresh fish cut by Namba himself cost only $60; two other omakase options were equally reasonable.

It wasn’t uncommon to hear Namba’s own friendly voice answering the restaurant’s phone. That affable component only elevated Kiriko’s status within sushi-competitive Southern California.

Regulars came from all over the city, treating Kiriko as their own neighborhood spot. They kept coming because Namba — who began his career as a sushi apprentice in 1974 and earned Michelin recognition in 2021 — has long trusted newcomers to sample lesser-known fish like buri (amberjack) or firefly squid. But he would never judge if a customer ordered a California roll.

Namba posted the following on Kiriko Sushi’s Facebook page: