It’s Dumpling Drama as Din Tai Fung Drops Americana for Glendale Galleria

Big news out of Glendale today, as Din Tai Fung is decamping from the Rick Caruso-owned Americana at Brand to take up a much larger piece of real estate at the adjacent Glendale Galleria. While the move is not imminent — Din Tai Fung won’t open at the Galleria until the fourth quarter of 2023 —it’s a big get for the adjacent Brookfield Properties-owned mall, which has ceded customers and business to the glossy, newer Americana over the years. Prior to the Americana, the Glendale Galleria was a hub of retail operations for the entire West Coast, event spawning brands like Massis Kabob and the Panda Express.

Reps for Din Tai Fung tell Eater that the move has been quietly in the works for a while, with the Taiwanese soup dumpling specialists seeking a bigger location (including a larger kitchen and patio) and new relationship with different landlords. For now, Din Tai Fung will continue to operate at its current address on Brand Boulevard.

The burger craze continues

The Heavy Handed burger crew is going legit, opening a brick-and-mortar restaurant in Santa Monica soon. Per the Los Angeles Times, Danny Gordon, Max Miller, and co. will take over the closed Edobox by Makoto at 2912 Main Street, with an opening slated for October.

Italian with a bit more comfort

Westside Italian staple Ugo is expanding, adding a trattoria in downtown Santa Monica, reports Toddrickallen. Signage is up now for the space at 1237 3rd Street, with sit-down service that is a step or two above the group’s more casual cafe iterations.

South Gate brings the beer

A new brewery is coming to South Gate, says What Now Los Angeles. Brown Soul Brewing Co. will land later this year at the corner of San Antonio Avenue and Tweedy Boulevard, with plans to not only become a craft beer destination but to also offer in-house food and rotating pop-ups.

Puerto Rico at home

Home delivery restaurant Montilla Meals is offering a taste of Puerto Rico this weekend where, for $39 per person, diners can score a four-course meal that includes options like bistec encebollado, black bean soup, and tres leches cake. Orders close tonight.

Hollywood rooftop lunch food

Hollywood’s Mother Tongue is now open for lunch, with reservations available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. The Michael Mina rooftop hotspot, which opened for dinner in June, has a new daytime menu to go along with the new hours, shown below.