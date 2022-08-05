LA Legend Pink’s Hot Dogs Is Giving Away Free Chili Dogs All Weekend

Iconic Los Angeles food stand Pink’s Hot Dogs is giving away free chili dogs all weekend long. The La Brea restaurant, known for its dozens of inventive takes on classic LA dogs, is partnering with Amazon’s Prime Video to promote the upcoming series A League of Their Own, and in doing so fans can score no-cost dogs Friday through Sunday. To earn a gratis chili dog, just make sure to be in line between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. (aka “the seventh inning stretch”) Friday, August 5 through Sunday, August 7.

Some restaurant review reading

Chinatown’s Pearl River Deli gets the Los Angeles Times review treatment, with critic Bill Addison extolling the virtues of Johnny Lee and chef de cuisine Laura Hoang’s cooking. The menu changes frequently, with Cantonese specials and other hard-to-make items (read: Hainan chicken) rotating on and off, or returning with ever-changing tweaks, as time goes on. It makes the restaurant ephemeral, interesting, sometimes frustrating, and ultimately unique not just for Chinatown, but all of Los Angeles.

Party with Puck

Wolfgang Puck’s Hotel Bel-Air barbecue is back on September 6, with guest appearances from chefs like Keith Corbin, Daniel Patterson, Burt Bakman, Arjun Mahendro, and more. Check out a clip of previous events below.

A moody fall party

Roving immersive Halloween pop-up Black Lagoon is coming to Los Angeles, taking over Hollywood’s Lost Property Bar this fall. The evening experience at 1704 Vine Street promises fully spooky horror gimmicks and looks, pulling from a visual palate that’s akin to House of 1,000 Corpses. Cocktails come from bar vets Erin Hayes and Kelsey Ramage.

Deals and do goods

Downtown’s Cuernavacas Grill is expanding, and to celebrate the achievement the restaurant is offering a day of Saturday fun that includes $5 chile relleno plates. Stop by at 429 E. 11 Street starting at 9 a.m.

Meanwhile, Silver Lake’s Botanica is hosting a Feed the Fight night on Monday, August 8, with proceeds going to the National Network of Abortion Funds. The restaurant has already raised more than $4,000 and will be hoping to add to that total between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m., with the help of customers who show up to eat and drink.

Taco Bell’s new take

Is Taco Bell x Milk Bar the collaboration of the century? Probably not, but it still is fun to think about. For a limited time, the Irvine-based fast-food company and the Christina Tosi-owned baked goods spot are coming together to offer strawberry truffles filled with sweet-corn fudge and topped with actual crushed taco shell. The limited edition option is available through August 16 at the Orange County Taco Bell at 14042 Red Hill Avenue in Tustin, or at Milk Bar’s storefront on Melrose.