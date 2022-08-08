Teleport to Ibiza at This New Santa Monica Rooftop Restaurant

LouLou, a new French-Californian restaurant and lounge, is bringing ocean views and garlicky escargots to the rooftop of Santa Monica Place (395 Santa Monica Place, unit 100). The restaurant’s open, breezy design takes influences from husband-and-wife owners Erik and Florence Chol’s travels to Ibiza, Bali, and Mykonos, outfitted with lots of potted greenery, neutral tones, wicker chandeliers, candlelit tables, light wood, and deep cream-colored sofas.

The menu includes gruyere-topped onion soup; a handful of pastas like lobster-studded linguine; three-day proofed pizzas; shareable boards like a grand aioli; and dinner entrees such as duck confit and steak frites. A weekend brunch menu also offers a few pizzas, as well as French classics like croque-madame, quiche Lorraine, and a galette with ham, egg, and gruyere.

LouLou is open Monday through Wednesday from 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m., Thursday though Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to midnight, and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

More Moruno for Silver Lake

To celebrate being newly open on Mondays, Silver Lake Spanish restaurant Bar Moruno is offering $5 vermouth and draft beer, as well as $10 chicken skewers tonight. The restaurant opens at 5 p.m. nightly.

Farmers market fallout

The Hollywood Farmers’ Market went off without a hitch yesterday, but Los Angeles Times writer Stephanie Breijo takes a closer look at its unexpected closure last Sunday, July 31, due to an active shooter incident nearby. According to the story, the day’s first-of-its-kind closure cost vendors $175,000.

An oxtail night at Bludso’s

Kevin Bludso’s iconic Bludso’s Bar & Que will host a special guest chef oxtail feast featuring Nikki Bludso this Saturday, August 13 at 8 p.m. The menu will feature oxtails four ways: birria tacos, Southern-style, Jamaican jerk, and curry. The dinner ($60 per person) will also include blackberry cobbler for dessert.

Tats and barbecue for a good cause

This Sunday, August 14, Silver Lake restaurant Eszett will host a night of tattoos and barbecue, with a portion of the proceeds benefitting Access Reproductive Justice. Tickets ($125) include a multi-course dinner and dessert, first drink (wine, beer, or non-alcoholic beverage), and an entry into a raffle to receive one tattoo on-site from tattoo artist Liz Kim in a 1984 Volkswagen Westfalia parked in front of the restaurant. There will be 10 tattoo time slots available the evening, and winners will be notified no later than Saturday, August 13. Tickets (required) are available on Resy.