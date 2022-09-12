Three More Food Halls Are Coming to the LA Area, Thanks to a Bay Area Operator

Local Kitchens — a San Francisco-based food hall operator with eight operations — is expanding to Southern California. That’ll mean three new food halls throughout the region, including Redondo Beach, by the year’s end.

Food halls are enjoying a resurgence in the region with BLVD MRKT, Northridge Eats, and Blossom Market Hall opening over the last year. The other two new Local Kitchens food halls will break ground in Huntington Beach and Lake Forest near Irvine. The Redondo location will reside in the busy Goldenwest and Warner Shopping Center. Vendors for all three halls will be SoCal-based, including Baby Badass Burgers, Backyard Bowls, Chicas Tacos, Hanchic, and plant-based specialist Locali.

LA chef makes Food & Wine’s list

Food & Wine announced their best new chefs this morning — the criteria of “new” being those leading a kitchen for five years or less. One selection is Anajak Thai’s chef Justin Pichetrungsi. It’s been a big year of accolades for Anajak.

Hot bar status in Eagle Rock

Los Angeles Times reviewer Bill Addison loves Eagle Rock’s refurbished Capri Club. The bar reopened in June; Addison labeled it “a retro Italian crowd-pleaser.”

The influence of LA influencers

Ever wonder whether social media influencers have actual pull for restaurants? The LA Times thinks so, and profiled one that recently helped sell out the entire menu at Mariscos Corona restaurant in Van Nuys.

The toll for LA street food vendors

It’s already a challenge to sell street food in Los Angeles. L.A. Taco checked in to assess at how they’re doing emotionally while continually dealing with attacks, theft, and harassment.

A Long Beach farm dinner series

Heritage chef Phillip Pretty and sister Lauren Pretty are hosting a dinner series at Heritage Farm, their new Long Beach events space and farm that supplies 60 percent of produce at the duo’s two restaurants. Rossoblu chef Steve Samson launched the series earlier this month, and on September 17 Kodo chef Yoya Takashashi will be cooking a dinner for $125 per person. Check Heritage’s Instagram to keep up with the rotating chefs and make reservations via (562) 343–1068 or email.