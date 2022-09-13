Where to Get Rosh Hashanah Dinner in Los Angeles, 2022

Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish new year, begins in the evening on Sunday, September 25, and runs through September 27, although many families who observe will have a dinner to celebrate on Monday, September 26. The holiday kicks off what is known as the 10 days of awe, a period of reflection and, for some, repentance in the Jewish religion; Rosh Hashanah is the sweeter side of the high holidays, with observers encouraged to eat challah or apples dipped in golden honey to usher in a sweet new year. In Los Angeles, revelers have the opportunity to order complete takeout meals (or complementary sides to their home-cooked dishes) to assemble and dine on at home, but this year, there are some dine-in and pop-up options to explore as well. Read on for the best Los Angeles restaurants for Rosh Hashanah dinner in 2022.

Malli at Jewel

Elizabeth Heitner and Nestor Silva are bringing their Mexican-Jewish pop-up to Jewel in Virgil Village, serving a special vegetarian and vegan Rosh Hashanah dinner menu on September 26 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Heitner and Silva will be drawing inspiration from the Jewish diaspora in the Middle East, which translates to dishes like pumpkin bourekas, jeweled rice, carrot fesenjan, and stuffed onions with date mole. Reservations for the pop-up, which are encouraged, are available via Resy.

Rustic Canyon restaurants

As with most of the Jewish holidays, the Westside force that is the Rustic Canyon Group has Rosh Hashanah covered. At Santa Monica bakery Huckleberry, there’s a selection of market-driven spins on traditional dishes, like Mary’s organic roasted chicken with couscous, lemon, and herb butter and roasted carrots with honey-date butter. And, of course, there are some baked goods available, including Milo + Olive’s round braided challah, an apple-honey crème fraîche tart, and more. Orders must be placed by September 20; do so here.

Over at Birdie G’s, chef Jeremy Fox and chef de cuisine Matthew Schaler are putting their signature playful twist on holiday dishes: think whole-roasted chicken with black lime and fenugreek, corned beef tri-tip with smoked tomato remoulade, and an apple-sunchoke cake with hazelnuts and caramel sauce. Dishes that make regular appearances on the restaurant’s menu, including matzo ball soup and Southern kugel are available as well — as is a selection of kosher wines.

For Birdie G’s, everything is available for pickup and delivery, so order online via Tock or call to schedule pick-ups from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Pre-order for Rosh Hashanah (September 25 to September 27) at least five days in advance and to break the Yom Kippur fast (October 5) by September 30 at 5 p.m.

Akasha

An extensive takeout-only Rosh Hashanah menu is available at Akasha Richmond and Alan Schulman’s Culver City restaurant Akasha. There are appetizers such as chopped chicken liver, green pea and walnut “liver,” and Yukon gold potato pancakes, as well as entrees that run the gamut from braised Creekstone Farms’ beef brisket and a saffron chicken tagine studded with dates, castelvetrano olives, caramelized onions, preserved lemon and cinnamon. Two special desserts are on offer, as well: an apple cake swathed in a honey glaze and gluten-free chocolate-dipped and plain coconut macaroons.

Most dishes are designed for four people; pre-orders are required and must be placed via Tock by Tuesday, September 20 for pick-up or delivery on September 25. All to-go orders come with reheat­ing instructions. Akasha will also offer limited holiday specials for dine-in on Sunday, September 25 and Tuesday, September 27, 2022.

Wexler’s Deli

The usual suspects appear on Wexler’s high holidays dinner menu: For four to six people, the $295 Rosh Hashanah takeout menu includes traditional holiday brisket, a big, seasonal salad, the store’s requisite matzoh ball soup (Passover was only five months ago, right?), noodle kugel with a walnut crumble, and slightly more Rosh Hashanah specific-dishes like heirloom carrots roasted in honey and an emblematic honey cake for dessert. The dinner also includes challah; for a $50 add-on, Wexler’s will include deli favorites like whitefish salad, chopped liver, and bagel chips to start the meal.

Wise Sons

This Culver City deli and bagel shop — a Bay Area transplant — is offering an extensive High Holiday catering menu, featuring dishes meant to be re-heated at home (with detailed instructions included). Larger options include a full Rosh Hashanah dinner for three to four people (round raisin challah with honey, tzimmes, apricot-glazed roast chicken, and honey cake); a Break-the-Fast Feast to feed six (six latkes with sour cream and applesauce, a smoked salmon platter, egg salad, and six assorted rugelach); and several bagel platter combinations. There’s plenty to order a la carte, too, including chopped chicken liver, matzo balls, babka, and more. Orders must be placed by 9 a.m. two days prior to pickup or delivery.

Breadblok

Gluten-free diners can rest easy knowing that good gluten-free challah exists in Los Angeles at either of Breadblok’s two locations (one on Montana Avenue in Santa Monica, the other on Griffith Park Boulevard in Silver Lake). Gluten-free challah is notably difficult to render; often, the results are disappointingly dense, cakey, or dry. At Breadblok, however, the challah is on the lighter side. To be truthful, it may seem more similar in profile to brioche than a traditional challah loaf, but still, it’s ideal gluten-free, dairy-free bread for dipping in pools of honey during the holiday.

Clementine

Century City cafe Clementine is again bringing simple but satisfying holiday dinner options to those ordering out to fete the new year. An $85 holiday dinner package feeds two to three people and includes three courses, from starters like vegan split pea soup, mains like a braised whole roasted chicken leg with apricots and prunes, and pomegranate-studded salads. Desserts, including honey cake, an apple loaf with a caramel glaze, and bake-at-home apple pies, can be ordered a la carte.

Yangban Society

Yangban Society in the Arts District will offer matzoh ball sujebi soup (again, why not?) as a special for Rosh Hashanah, a dish inspired by the Korean hand-torn noodle or “dumpling” soup, sujebi. The rich, comforting soup is made with roasted chicken broth, matzoh balls (made with chef Kat Hong’s grandmother’s recipe), sujebi, dill preserved in fish sauce, and schmaltz-roasted “Korean mirepoix,” a mix of carrots, onion, and hobak (Korean squash). Diners can order the soup, which isn’t always on the menu, for dine-in at the restaurant or for takeout.