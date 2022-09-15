An Inglewood Fish Fry Is Dedicated to Uplifting Formerly Incarcerated Community Members

2nd Chance Soul Food Fish Fry opened for business earlier this summer near the intersection of Centinela and Inglewood avenues, a stone’s throw from the Serving Spoon in Inglewood. The fast-casual restaurant brings together a traditional fish fry menu (fish, oysters, and shrimp) with scratch-made soul food sides (greens, mac and cheese, cornbread) and a do-good ethos.

The restaurant was founded by three native Angelenos — Ray Ford, Johnny Smith, and Dion Corsey — who are dedicated to assisting formerly incarcerated individuals transition successfully back into society. Ford spent the past decade providing housing and other rehabilitative services through his company First Phase Incorporated before launching 2nd Chance Corp. with Smith and Corsey this year. The organization’s mission is to open social enterprises, like 2nd Chance Soul Food Fish Fry, that provide employment opportunities to formerly incarcerated men and women residing in transitional housing through First Phase Incorporated.

Cambodian Cowboy x Donut Princess

Ten Mile Brewing Co. in Signal Hill plays host to a Khmer collaboration this Friday, September 16. Mayly “Donut Princess” Tao will be signing and selling her book An American Dream with Sprinkles, while pitmaster Chad Phuong (@battambongbbq) will be serving Cambodian-style barbecue from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m.

The trouble with buy now, pay later apps

The New York Times takes a look at buy now, pay later apps and the implications for users of these convenient services — namely, how they can result in out-of-control debt. According to the article, Broad Street Oyster Company offered Afterpay for a year. Though only a small percentage of online customers used the service, owner Christopher Tompkins says that “the average pay-later transaction is 40 percent higher than the average online order, and twice as much as an average in-person order.”

A taste of Modena in Northeast LA this Sunday

Eagle Rock’s white-hot Capri Club plays host this Sunday to Giusti, a well-regarded producer of balsamic vinegar in Modena. In addition to serving the bar’s regular menu, Giusti chef Michele Casadei Massari is cooking up a few vinegar-forward dishes including a spinach tagliatelle and braised beef cheeks, along with special cocktails.

Regarding Her announces 2022 grant recipients

Regarding Her, a local non-profit dedicated to empowering women in the hospitality industry, recently announced the recipients for the inaugural Regarding Her Academy, a grant and education program for women food and beverage entrepreneurs in Los Angeles. The 10 grantees received $20,000 (sponsored by DoorDash and Found/LA), as well as $2,500 worth of professional culinary equipment and individual consultations from Matfer Bourgeat USA. The grantees will also complete a 10-week program with industry experts to help sustain and grow their businesses.

The grantees include Leslie and LeAnn Jones (1010 Wine and Events), Evelyn Santos (Alchemy Craft), Rashida Holmes (Bridgetown Roti), Laura Berrera (BurritoBreak), Mayra Tenorio Aguilar (La Imperial Tortilleria), Gacia Tachejian (Laidrey), Manette Jen McDonald (Muun Chi), Heather Knox (Obet & Del’s Coffee), Rhea Patel Michel (Saucy Chick Rotisserie), and Shanita Nicholas and Amanda-Jane Thomas (Sip & Sonder).

It tastes like fall at Sugar Lab

Los Angeles-based digital bake shop Sugar Lab is getting into the fall spirit with pumpkin spice latte chocolates. The 3D printed sugar shells come in the shape of coffee cups and are filled with a pumpkin-spice ganache and an espresso ganache.