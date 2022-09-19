An Alcohol-Free Pop-Up Confirms the Zero-Proof Lifestyle Is Gaining Momentum

There’s momentum building around the alcohol-free movement in Los Angeles, as evidenced by a booze-free craft cocktail pop-up happening this weekend in Mar Vista.

The sober curious can head to Alana’s Coffee Roasters on Saturday, September 24, for a non-alcoholic cocktail party hosted by Zero Proofed and featuring a live karaoke band. If nothing else, the pop-up will certainly answer the question of what’s possible when omitting alcohol while singing in front of strangers. The event runs from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. It’s $5 to sing, and an RSVP is required for entry.

The pop-up is just the latest in the zero-proof trend sweeping Southern California. Los Angeles has seen two non-alcoholic bottle shops open recently, with Soft Spirits landing in Silver Lake last October, and Venice’s the New Bar opening in July.

Saint & Second expands to Manhattan Beach

Long Beach’s Saint & Second is expanding to Manhattan Village. Toddrickallen reports that construction is underway at the Manhattan Beach shopping center located on Sepulveda and Rosecrans.

A kids’ exhibit honors Mexican culture

LAist visited an interactive restaurant exhibit at Pretend City Children’s Museum in Irvine, and it’s a mini replication of Claire Risoli’s restaurant Pocha LA in Highland Park. The exhibit is in celebration of Central America and Mexico’s independence days, and will be open through spring 2023.

Is there good dim sum on the Westside?

The Los Angeles Times tries to answer the above question by visiting Santa Monica’s Lotus Dim Sum Dumpling House for “shaggy” taro puffs. Columnist Jenn Harris’s verdict? Find out here.