 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

An Alcohol-Free Pop-Up Confirms the Zero-Proof Lifestyle Is Gaining Momentum

Plus, Long Beach’s Saints & Sinners expands to Manhattan Beach, the debate over good dim sum on the Westside, and more

by Mona Holmes
A table full of non-alcoholic drinks
Alcohol-free drinks from the New Bar in Venice
The New Bar

There’s momentum building around the alcohol-free movement in Los Angeles, as evidenced by a booze-free craft cocktail pop-up happening this weekend in Mar Vista.

The sober curious can head to Alana’s Coffee Roasters on Saturday, September 24, for a non-alcoholic cocktail party hosted by Zero Proofed and featuring a live karaoke band. If nothing else, the pop-up will certainly answer the question of what’s possible when omitting alcohol while singing in front of strangers. The event runs from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. It’s $5 to sing, and an RSVP is required for entry.

The pop-up is just the latest in the zero-proof trend sweeping Southern California. Los Angeles has seen two non-alcoholic bottle shops open recently, with Soft Spirits landing in Silver Lake last October, and Venice’s the New Bar opening in July.

Saint & Second expands to Manhattan Beach

Long Beach’s Saint & Second is expanding to Manhattan Village. Toddrickallen reports that construction is underway at the Manhattan Beach shopping center located on Sepulveda and Rosecrans.

A kids’ exhibit honors Mexican culture

LAist visited an interactive restaurant exhibit at Pretend City Children’s Museum in Irvine, and it’s a mini replication of Claire Risoli’s restaurant Pocha LA in Highland Park. The exhibit is in celebration of Central America and Mexico’s independence days, and will be open through spring 2023.

Is there good dim sum on the Westside?

The Los Angeles Times tries to answer the above question by visiting Santa Monica’s Lotus Dim Sum Dumpling House for “shaggy” taro puffs. Columnist Jenn Harris’s verdict? Find out here.

Alana's Coffee Roasters

12511 Venice Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90066 Visit Website

More From Eater LA

The Latest

First Lady Jill Biden Visited Homegirl Cafe During Her Second Official LA Visit

By Mona Holmes

Best Dishes Eater Editors Ate This Week

Follow Eater editors each week as they share their favorite dishes around town

By Eater Staff

Filed under:

4 Restaurants to Try This Weekend in Los Angeles

Your handy guide on where to eat from the editors at Eater LA

By Eater Staff

Filed under:

Plant-Based Specialist Monty’s Good Burger Opens in Santa Monica Today

By Mona Holmes

Say Hello to a Gluten-Free, Soy-Free, Allergen-Friendly Lebanese Bistro and Bakery in Echo Park

By Paolo Bicchieri

New Orleans Fried Chicken Hero Willie Mae’s Opens for Delivery Tomorrow in LA

By Farley Elliott

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater Los Angeles newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world