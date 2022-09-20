Does Los Angeles Have the Best Pizza in the Country?

The new Chef’s Table: Pizza may not feature a Los Angeles pizzaiolo, unless you count Chris Bianco (although his story is much more centered in Phoenix). But a new short documentary-style video called “To Live and Pie in LA” by Los Angeles-based content producer Tastemade features several local pizza makers and offers insights as to why Los Angeles pizza might be the best in the country.

The video includes interviews with Daniele Uditi of Pizzana, Tommy Brockert of La Sorted’s, Michael McSharry of Grá, and Jorge Sandoval of Brooklyn Ave. Pizza Co., and points to the availability of incredible produce, attention to detail in the pie-making process, and the city’s general culinary open-mindedness as some of the reasons for LA’s current pizza prowess.

There’s no doubt that LA’s obsession with and appreciation of good pizza — from New York-style to Neapolitan — is still going strong: witness the popularity of recent one-of-a-kind sensations Pijja Palace and Pizzeria Sei, as well as the trend of other cities’ most iconic pies ending up in Los Angeles. Bianco is back at the Row DTLA with an outpost of Pizzeria Bianco, NYC deep-dish specialist Emmy Squared is now available in Santa Monica, and Brooklyn wood-fired legend Roberta’s recently opened its second LA location, this time in Studio City. Check out the video, below.

Speaking of pizza...

As a nod to National Pepperoni Pizza Day (which is today, apparently), Napoli’s Pizza Kitchen in Van Nuys and Sherman Oaks is offering a free pepperoni pizza to walk-in guests today from noon to 4 p.m. Napoli’s was started by Edgar Martirosyan, who handed out pizza alongside Ellen DeGeneres at the 2014 Oscars.

A little LA love in the NYT

The New York Times published a list of its most-loved restaurants of 2022 yesterday, selecting 50 spots across the country. Anajak Thai, Here’s Looking at You, and Kato were the (only) Los Angeles restaurants that made the list.

Fried chicken and Champagne at Esters

Chef David Kuo of Mar Vista’s Little Fatty is bringing his signature Tapei Hot Chicken to Esters Wine Bar in Santa Monica this Wednesday, September 21 starting at 6 p.m. Kuo’s chicken platters ($22) include shiso green goddess dressing, sesame coleslaw, and mini scallion buns — with the option to add caviar. Meanwhile, Esters is pouring one of co-owner Kathryn Coker’s favorite Champagnes: Bereche et Fils “Vielles Vignes” Brut Reserve NV ($30/glass). There are only 50 fried chicken orders available, so it’s first-come, first-served, with reservations available on Resy.

Toast Tabula Rasa’s anniversary

East Hollywood wine bar Tabula Rasa is celebrating its sixth anniversary all week with a series of events and specials, including free food and a toy drive benefiting CHLA tonight (which is the actual anniversary). Also on the docket: magnum specials, DJ sets, smash burgers, and more.