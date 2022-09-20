 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
A long brass bar covered by a mint green greenhouse at the Butcher’s Daughter in West Hollywood.
The bar and greenhouse at the Butcher’s Daughter Melrose.

Filed under:

Vegetarian Stunner the Butcher’s Daughter Lays Down Fresh Roots in West Hollywood

The second Los Angeles location is set to open on a tony stretch of Melrose Avenue

by Karen Palmer
Photography by Wonho Frank Lee

The Butcher’s Daughter continues its vegetarian march through Los Angeles with the opening of a new location at 8755 Melrose Avenue in West Hollywood this Saturday, September 24. Although this only marks the second outpost of the all-day restaurant in LA (with a spot on Abbot Kinney and three NYC locations), the Butcher’s Daughter also owns the vegetarian Mexican eateries De Buena Planta in Venice and Silver Lake, and recently consulted on the menu for Den Mother, a new wellness-center-slash-izakaya in Venice. The original location of the Butcher’s Daughter opened in New York over a decade ago.

The West Hollywood location of the Butcher’s Daughter, which previously housed Parisian steak frites import Le Relais De ’L’Entrecote, shares an intersection with clubby Italian restaurant Cecconi’s and is blocks away from busy evening destinations Gracias Madre and Craig’s. Founder and creative director Heather Tierney designed the 4,000-square-foot Melrose outpost to cater to a nighttime crowd, with the focal point of the restaurant being a central 25-foot long, custom-made greenhouse that covers a long, brass-topped bar. Aside from being an eye-catching design element, the greenhouse will also be used to grow herbs like oregano and thyme for food and cocktails.

A dining room with light wood and mint green accents at the Butcher’s Daughter on Melrose.
The dining room.
A brick building painted white that houses the Butcher’s Daughter in West Hollwyood.
The restaurant’s exterior and patio seating.

“I had this idea of people sitting across from each other and having this whole interactive experience of the bartenders picking the herbs, so the bar area took shape in the center of the restaurant,” Tierney says. “West Hollywood felt right for us; there’s a fashion crowd, there’s a design crowd…I’ve always loved this neighborhood and have always wanted to do a location that’s a little more glam.”

Overall, the bright, airy aesthetic nods to a Tulum-reminiscent style that Tierney helped to popularize. Additional design details include green-and-white ceramic bistro tables, mint-green banquettes and custom-made Marcel Breuer chairs, lots of potted plants, and a small retail area up front. The restaurant also plans to offer patio seating with tables and chairs facing out onto Melrose, a la a Parisian bistro.

Curved mint-green booths at the Butcher’s Daughter in West Hollywood.
Curved mint green booths.
A white-and-green tiled bistro table at the Butcher’s Daughter in West Hollywood.
A close-up of a tiled bistro table.
Vegan ravioli garnished with edible flowers at the Butcher’s Daughter in West Hollywood.
Vegan ravioli filled with tofu ricotta.
A martini garnished with charred green olives at the Butcher’s Daughter in West Hollywood.
Melrose Martini.

The menu — which is vegetarian as it features eggs, as well as dairy-based cheese — includes all-day breakfast items like house-made bagels topped with carrot “lox,” as well as salads, bowls, and sandwiches. New dinnertime dishes include a plant-based raw bar section with the likes of watermelon “carpaccio,” eggplant “oysters,” litchi “agua chile,” and beet ahi “sashimi,” which will be served on hammered brass seafood trays. Naples-born chef Andy Barbato is serving a handful of new house-made pastas, like a gluten-free potato and prickly pear gnocchi with prosecco cream sauce and pistachio dukkah, as well as “aragosta” vegan linguine with rapini cream, vegan carrot bisque sauce, and hearts of palm. Barbato is also firing up a massive stone oven — which the kitchen had to be expanded to accommodate — to turn out yellow cherry tomato margherita and mushroom-and-pesto-topped pizzas.

A pizza on a tiled ceramic table at the Butcher’s Daughter in West Hollywood.
Don Salvatore pizza with walnut cream sauce and micro greens.
A grain bowl with black rice and maitake mushrooms at the Butcher’s Daughter in West Hollywood.
Grain bowl with black rice and maitake mushrooms.

This being the Butcher’s Daughter, expect a veritable rainbow of fresh cold-pressed juices, elixirs, smoothies, and “wellness lattes and teas” such as a cardamom chai. Cocktails served in gold-rimmed glassware are a big focus, too: there’s a Melrose Martini, which can be ordered with gin or vodka and is garnished with charred, herbed Castelvetrano olives (extra olives can be ordered as a snack, as well).

The second location of the Butcher’s Daughter arrives at a moment when plant-based and plant-friendly options continue to proliferate through Los Angeles, ranging from Kevin Hart’s popular new vegan fast-food spot Hart House to the opening of Seabird Kitchen in Los Feliz.

The Butcher’s Daughter will be open from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily. Reservations are available through the restaurant’s website.

Bistro tables and chairs on the outdoor patio at the Butcher’s Daughter in West Hollywood.
Patio seating on Melrose.
The greenhouse-covered brass bar at the Butcher’s Daughter in West Hollywood.
Another view of the greenhouse.
A plate of watermelon carpaccio with micro greens at the Butcher’s Daughter in West Hollywood.
Watermelon carpaccio.
A pink cocktail at the Butcher’s Daughter in West Hollywood.
Mezcalita cocktail with plum, arbol, and morita chile.
A flight of four cold-pressed juices at the Butcher’s Daughter in West Hollywood.
A flight of cold-pressed juices.
A bartender snips fresh herbs in the greenhouse at the Butcher’s Daughter in West Hollywood.
Snipping fresh herbs in the greenhouse.
A portobello and eggplant sandwich at the Butcher’s Daughter in West Hollywood.
A portobello and eggplant sandwich.
A small retail area and host counter at the Butcher’s Daughter in West Hollywood.
The restaurant’s retail area and host stand.

The Butcher's Daughter

8755 Melrose Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90069
Interviews

The Future of Wine Is Looking Bright, According to This Hollywood Industry Expert

City Guides

An Eater’s Guide to Los Angeles

AM Intel

Does Los Angeles Have the Best Pizza in the Country?

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater Los Angeles newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world